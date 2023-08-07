While the cooler fall season may be on the horizon, summer is still very much in full swing, with more
tropical vacations and poolside weekends to come. And while your summertime glow is likely in full force at this point, by way of faux tanner or otherwise — some seriously good sunscreen is a total must for days spent in the hot sun (and year round, too).
When it comes to finding the perfect sunscreen, there are quite a few standards that come to mind. A formula that protects you from harsh UV rays, but
doesn’t feel sticky or stain clothes is key. Also essential? An SPF that doesn’t leave a white cast on-skin, yet works well with your daily makeup routine. And of course, everyone needs sun protection that can be used on the daily without breaking the bank. The list truly goes on...
If you’re on the hunt for some brand new sunscreen, Bustle’s beauty editors have tried just about every new SPF launch from 2023 so far, narrowing it down to only a few finds that are truly top-tier.
Below are the 15 best sunscreens to shop right now — for body, face, underneath makeup, and beyond.
1
“Kopari’s gel has been my holy grail for when I want to give the skin below my chin a ‘golden hour’ glow. It’s not sticky at all, the formula’s fine shimmer isn’t too glittery, and the inclusion of coconut and avocado oils leave my body feeling smooth. Major win.” —
Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor
“I’m all about dewy makeup looks, and this provides both sun protection
and a glowy base for makeup. The formula also contains ingredients — such as aloe, squalane, and hyaluronic acid — that will benefit your complexion. All that for $14 is pretty impressive.” — ES 3
“A silky, oxybenzone-free sunscreen oil that blocks harmful rays without leaving a greasy finish behind? I was intrigued by Sun Bum’s SPF immediately — and it didn’t disappoint. The light coconut-y aroma isn’t overpowering, and it’s quickly absorbed after being spritzed on and worked into the skin. It also scores extra points for being vegan and cruelty-free.” —
ES
“When it comes to the SPFs in my skin care arsenal, a portable option is a must. I love tossing this mineral sunscreen powder into my purse for easy on-the-go touch-ups, and the fact that it sets my makeup while illuminating my complexion is a huge bonus.” —
ES
“When warm, sunny days are calling, let's be honest: taking the time to apply sunscreen all-over — and again and again throughout the day — is a drag. Cay Skin makes it incredibly effortless with their new SPF 50 mist. The weightless, water-resistant formula quickly covers skin, leaving you nourished by way of hyaluronic acid and sea moss, but never greasy or sticky as it has a skin-like matte finish.” —
Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer
“When it comes to a daily SPF, it's so important that the product plays nice with my makeup formulas. Banana Bright does just that, effortlessly layering beneath my current go-tos. It also has a natural, subtle citrusy aroma that makes me
actually want to apply it every day.
“The soft orange-tinted formula doesn't leave a white cast, and my complexion is left looking radiant and dewy as the vitamin C works its magic. This is a launch I will definitely be refilling year round.” —
ORR
“This SPF was created by a Stanford-educated dermatologist to shield your skin from the sun, but also provide hydration and shielded from blue-light damage. It comes out a thicker cream, but magically melts into the skin and leaves the glowiest finish behind.” —
Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG
“I love this silicone-free SPF for its grippy texture and sheet tint, which also allows it to double as a tinted moisturize on good-skin days. On days when I need a foundation or concealer, it also works as a primer.” —
FX
“This SPF from Dr. Loretta is a pleasure to use from start to finish. It's one of the lighter mineral SPFs I've tried, and has the consistency of a light moisturizer. The sheer pink tint brightens the complexion and I love that it feels like I'm wearing virtually nothing once I apply.” —
FX
“Charlotte Cho's new SPF has all the moisturizing, soothing properties of an essence, mixed with a whopping SPF 50. Its milky texture takes a few seconds to sink into the skin, but once it does, it leaves the dewiest finish. Plus, it's made with hyaluronic acid to draw in moisture and fermented sake to help balance oil production.” —
FX
This SPF from Aussie brand Naked Sundays is a mix of body makeup and SPF. The formula comes out golden and shimmery to give your skin an all-over sheen, while the SPF 50 protects from harmful rays. It also doesn't transfer onto clothes (or swimsuits) once it dries down, which makes it perfect for the beach.” —
FX
“This creamy, super-lightweight SPF provides broad-spectrum protection, and also contains beetroot extract, a potent antioxidant, to further shield your skin from the sun. On top of that, it hydrates via hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. I turn to this face SPF again and again because it goes on completely sheer and doesn't mess with my makeup.” —
Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor
“I need a body sunscreen to contain a high SPF factor, but that typically comes with a goopy formula that's hard to blend into the skin. That isn't the case with this one. Coco & Eve's SPF 50 — which is water-resistant, BTW — absorbs instantly and doesn't leave a trace. Plus, it feels nicely moisturizing thanks to soothing aloe vera and vitamin E.” —
RL
“Dune knows how to make sunscreen that doesn't feel like sunscreen, and its latest launch is no different, despite being a mineral-based formula. The Mineral Melt SPF 30 is so gentle, nourishing, and lovely on the skin, and its roster of radiance-boosting ingredients — think peptides and carrot root extract — make my complexion look better as I wear it. I'm a huge fan.” —
RL
“Sometimes you just need a sunscreen mist on hand for easy application (and reapplication). My fave? Vacation's Super Spritz. You get SPF 50 protection, a refreshing dose of aloe vera, caffeine, and green tea extract, and the brand's signature (and highly addictive) scent.” —
RL
