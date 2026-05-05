As the pinnacle fashion event of the year — yes, even beyond fashion week — the Met Gala is a spectacle like no other.

Of course, the real magic starts well before the red carpet. Before stepping in front of the flashbulbs and fans, Naomi Watts was deep in the transformation process — and Bustle got an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at how her look came together.

For the 2026 Met Gala, the Oscar-nominated actor wore a custom Dior by Jonathan Anderson black dress with a sculptural skirt embroidered with chiffon and colorful flowers — a striking, textural piece that called for equally intentional beauty.

“We were going for something that felt rich and organic, like florals in motion,” Jeanann Williams exclusively tells Bustle, noting the look was built around Anderson’s vision for Watts. “For glam, we kept it really fresh and low-key — glowy skin, soft details, and just enough polish with Stripes Beauty, Dior Beauty, and OPI so the dress stayed the star.”

Skin prep was the foundation of the look, so makeup artist Mary Wiles leaned into Watts’ own Stripes Beauty for a deeply hydrated base. Her body was treated with Rich & Tight Ultra Hydrating & Firming Peptide Body Butter and The Fully Monty Squalane Hydrating Vitamin C Body Oil for a smooth, luminous finish under her gown. For the face, she layered The Power Move and Dew As I Do for a soft, dewy complexion.

Iram Shelton

To keep the focus on the gown, Wiles leaned into Dior Beauty for a polished, understated glam moment — building voluminous lashes, a soft pink flush on the cheeks, and a coral lip.

Iram Shelton

Watts’ hair, meanwhile, echoed the gown’s floral detailing in an architectural updo. Hairstylist Rebekah Forecast created a deep side part and Old Hollywood-style waves, finishing the look with flowers woven throughout to mirror those on the dress.

Getty Images/Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor

To complete the head-to-toe floral moment, Watts wore an intricately crafted manicure that took five hours to create the day before the event. Nail artist Iram Shelton made 30 hand-sculpted 3D flowers using OPI products, which were then delicately placed across the star’s fingertips.

Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor

Every detail worked in harmony with the gown, turning Watts’ Met Gala moment into a single, cohesive visual story.