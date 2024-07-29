NARS’ New “Explicit” Lipstick Is A Buttery-Soft Dream

For over three decades, NARS has been a trailblazer in the beauty industry, renowned for its innovative formulas and cheeky, provocative shade names (see: the cult-classic Orgasm Blush and the daring Climax Mascara). The journey began in 1994, when founder François Nars’ debuted a lineup of 12 lipsticks featuring a palette of neutrals, bold reds, and deep purples. Now, in celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary, NARS is redefining luxury with a sustainable twist, unveiling the new Explicit Lipstick as it the new main character in its lineup.

Meet The Explicit Lipstick

After a long wait (November 2022, to be exact), NARS is finally dropping a new lipstick. The Explicit Lipstick takes everything people loved about the Original Lipstick and gives it a modern twist, boasting 28 stunning shades and sleek, refillable packaging. Lipstick lovers will appreciate the new precision-tip bullet for ultimate definition and contour, while rosehip seed oil and hyaluronic acid ensure your lips stay moisturized and plump for hours.

The ad campaign is also iconic, with NARS announcing Ciara, Camilla Morrone and Pom Klementieff as new Global Brand Ambassadors and showcasing them dripping in diamonds in an opulent mansion, applying their favorite shade of Explicit Lipstick and serving serious moody glamour.

Photo Courtesy of NARS

NARS Explicit Lipstick: My Review

I won’t lie — I’m not a big lipstick girl. My beauty stash leans heavily towards its shinier, sheer cousin, lip gloss. But even with my lukewarm feelings about lipstick, I’m always down for a little adventure, always hoping to find The One that makes me fall head over heels — and with the Explicit Lipstick, I think I’ve found it.

I first tried the Explicit Lipstick in the shade On Top, a deep brown chestnut that looked absolutely stunning on my skin tone. I was instantly hooked by how lightweight and smooth it felt. A few swipes and my lips were wrapped in buttery softness, with a rich coat of color that didn’t dry them out.

Photo Courtesy of NARS

For night outs, I can totally see myself pairing this lipstick with a darker lipliner for a bold statement look, or adding a clear gloss for that extra oomph. All in all, NARS has created something that perfectly captures the essence of the brand: timeless and chic.

You can snag the Explicit Lipstick at Sephora on July 29 and Ulta in August. Catch me there, grabbing another rich, buttery shade.