New York Fashion Week arrived with a fresh dose of fashion and beauty inspiration, just in time for the late-winter slump. And if the runways proved anything, it’s that fun is firmly back on the agenda.

While the Fall/Winter 2026 makeup and hair looks leaned into color and texture, nail pros followed suit with manicures that were equally eye-catching. Some shows went full maximalist, piling on chrome, charms, and dimensional finishes. (Word on the street is, matte nails might be making a comeback.) Others used fine-line details and updated color palettes to get the point across, while a few major houses — Carolina Herrera, Coach, and Marc Jacobs — skipped color altogether, opting for short shapes and bare nails finished with just a glossy top coat.

Across the board, the best manicures riffed on trends you’ve already been seeing — think cat-eye and aura nails — but dialed them back just enough to complement the clothes rather than compete with them. The mood felt intentional, signaling a move away from statement-for-statement’s-sake towards something more tailored.

Whether you prefer subtle or runway-ready, there was a nail look to match every aesthetic. Ahead, the standout nails from the NYFW runways worth saving for your next appointment.

1. Marie Antoinette Manis

Pearlescent baby blue nails at Sandy Liang. Instagram / @celissenails Glazed pink nails at Sandy Liang. Celisse Nails for Sandy Liang 1 / 2

Glazed finishes aren’t going anywhere. At Sandy Liang, manicurist Holly Falcone fully leaned into the brand’s signature coquette vibes, pairing pearly baby pink and powder blue Celisse nail polishes with a ribbon-like sheen to mimic the bows scattered throughout the collection. She describes the look as “ribbon trim for your nails,” inspired by “the satins, moirés, and taffetas that Marie Antoinette loved.”

2. Chrome Claws

Chrome stiletto nails at LaQuan Smith. Gina Edwards x KISS for LaQuan Smith Gunmetal chrome nails at Fang. Getty / Victor Virgile / Contributor 1 / 2

If you’re going metallic, make it molten. At LaQuan Smith, lead manicurist Gina Edwards took a cue from the brand’s sharp tailoring with stiletto nails coated in gunmetal chrome — a reference to a “modern James Bond girl.” Fang NYC struck a similar chord, opting for high-shine finish that shifted between black and steel under the lights. The result? Sleek, edgy, and basically the perfect night-out manicure.

3. Micro French Tips

Black micro French tips at Ashlyn. Jin Soon Choi for Ashlyn, photographed by Annis Kamara

It’s eyeliner, but for your fingertips. At Ashlyn, French tips were stripped down to a single, decisive stroke. Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi left the nails sheer and natural-looking, framing the edge with a razor-thin black line that reads more liquid liner flick than classic French color-blocking. Created with JINsoon’s Absolute Black polish, the effect is graphic yet wearable.

4. Earth Tones

Earth tones at Proenza Schouler. Jin Soon Choi for Proenza Schouler Earth tones at Proenza Schouler. Jin Soon Choi for Proenza Schouler 1 / 2

In the mood for a more muted color palette? At Proenza Schouler, Jin Soon Choi offered a refreshing alternative to springtime pastels: earthy neutrals. Kept short, glossy, and unfussy, the nails were painted with JINsoon gray-blue Sea Clay and russet-toned Earth Clay for a look that feels both chic and seasonal — proof that earth tones aren’t just reserved for fall.

5. Gilded Accents

Gilded nails at Kim Shui. Sojin Oh for Kim Shui Gilded accents at Alice + Olivia. Miss Pop x Sally Hansen for alice + olivia 1 / 2

Sometimes, more is more. Case in point: the gilded nail designs at Kim Shui and Alice + Olivia. Finished with foil overlays, chain details, and 3D charms, these maximalist manicures showed that gold accents can be as baroque or bossed-up as you want. Nails are officially getting the fine-jewelry treatment.

6. Red Velvet Nails

Red velvet nails at Cinq à Sept. Sundays Studio for Cinq à Sept Ruby red cat-eye at Pamella Roland. Pattie Yankee for Pamella Roland 1 / 2

With cat-eye nails already trending, it was a only matter of time before they hit fashion week. Red lips matched velvety crimson manicures at Pamella Roland, honing in on the collection’s high-glam mood. Meanwhile, at Cinq à Sept, a two-tone red manicure — half matte, half glossy — mimicked the light-catching dimensionality of a cat-eye finish.

7. Smoky Blacks

Shadowy aura nails at Christian Cowan. Chillhouse for Christian Cowan Gothic details at Sergio Hudson. Christina Duong for Sergio Hudson 1 / 2

Smoky eyes were a standout makeup trend at NYFW, and nails followed suit. Instead of opaque black, these manicures leaned into diffused charcoal tones and shadowy finishes. At Sergio Hudson, a lace motif layered over a matte base mirrored the collection’s skin-tight pattern, while models at Christian Cowan sported moody aura nails. The vibe? Soft goth at its chicest.

8. Metalwork Details

Cloud Dancer may be the Pantone Color of the Year, but these metalwork manicures proved it doesn’t have to play nice. Porcelain bases got punctuated with industrial hardware at both Elena Velez and Bronx & Banco — think piercings, dangling chains, and even a structural rod behind the nail. The dissonance between the pristine base and punk details gives the look a grungy edge, turning the otherwise soft neutral into something more fashion-forward.

9. Espresso Lacquers

Espresso nails at Anna Sui. Yukie Natori for Anna Sui

Short nails dominated at NYFW, and the haute color on top? Espresso, as spotted at Anna Sui, among others. For the perfect polish pick, try Essie’s All Checked Out, a dark brown with raisin undertones — which is exactly what nail artist Elina Ogawa used at the Tory Burch show.