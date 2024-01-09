Many mani lovers are currently on the minimal, “old money” wave, opting for neutral nail polish colors and short French tips. On the other hand, the more daring nail art aficionados are down for on-trend manicures with unique details and bold colors.

Cat-eye nail designs are perfect for those who are a fan of the latter.

What Are Cat-Eye Nails?

In short, cat-eye nails are similar to velvet nails that have a metallic finish that looks like the texture of velvet. What makes cat-eye manicures a bit different, however, is that they also feature a magnet-made line across the nail, mimicking the look of a feline’s fierce gaze.

In order to recreate the look at home, nail painters often reach for specially formulated magnetic nail polishes. To create the signature cat-eye line, all you have to do is hold the handheld magnet in place and allow the nail polish to work its magic.

15 Cat-Eye Nail Ideas

Especially throughout the winter months, velvet nails are perfect for adding coziness to one’s look. If you’re down for velvety textures and cat-eye details, here are15 chic ways to rock the manicure trend.

1 Halle Bailey’s Milk Chocolate Tips @hallebailey Take cues from Bailey and adorn your nails with some beautifully subdued milk chocolate cat eye details that look radiant and metallic.

2 Dirty Martini Cat-Eye Nails @a4ngelnails ICYMI: Dirty martini makeup looks are very on-trend at the moment. Why not bring the same energy to your nails with an olive-toned velvet manicure?

3 Short Ruby Red Cat-Eye Nails @mooncat Craving a red manicure that is anything but basic? Add a diagonal cat eye detail to your metallic polish like this one from Mooncat named Your Heart’s A Black Hole ($16).

4 Velvety Half-Moon Nail Art @aminachelloug A vintage-inspired take on the cat-eye trend, this deep blue magnetic manicure concentrates the dazzling glitter towards where a half-moon detail would be.

5 On-Trend Purple Polish Shades @jadeandpolished With Rihanna and Amanda Seyfried recent fans of vibrant purple eyeshadow, it’s safe to say that the royal color is having its main character moment. Embrace the trend with a pretty purple cat-eye mani created with a shade like Lights Lacquer Magnetic Polish in Brujita ($13).

6 Vanessa Hudgens’ Chrome Cat-Eye @nailsbyzola Vanessa Hudgens’ mani M.O. is definitely on the more maximalist side. In July 2023, the actor wore this colorful velvet set that was made even more stunning with a chrome finish.

7 Magnetic Illusion French Tips @nailsbyzola Painted by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt (who frequently works with stars like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter), this velveteen cat-eye mani has optical illusion French tip details.

8 Solid Statement Nails @jadeandpolished Instead of adding a statement-making cat-eye to every nail’s tip, try sprinkling in a few minimal nails that are painted with a solid nail polish color.

9 Galactic Cat-Eye Details @mooncat A teal-black nail polish that looks like a glittering galaxy, Mooncat’s Lacquer in Kelp Kingdom ($16) is the perfect addition to any at-home nail artist’s collection.

10 Colorful Cat-Eye Nails @jadeandpolished With a dreamy color palette that’s all your own, paint each nail a completely different complementary magnetic polish shade before adding in a diagonal cat-eye design.

11 Velveteen Aura Nails @disseynails Instead of a fierce cat-eye, try a more subtle nod to the nail look with a glittering aura manicure that still mimics the look of an eye’s iris.

12 Reputation Era Snakes @primping_aint_easy If you’re in your Reputation era like Taylor Swift, try pairing an emerald cat-eye nail polish with slithering snake nail art allover each tip.

13 Pearly Holographic Nails @nuka.nails For an elegant cat-eye manicure that has a feline line when it catches the light, try pairing a holographic polish with some sophisticated pearl adornments.

14 Neutral Rose Gold Velvet Nails @a4ngelnails With an option to add the trending cat-eye design, this rose gold velvet polish color on extra-long coffin-shaped nails are a total vibe.

15 Dark Red Cat-Eye Nails @jadeandpolished While bright pops of red are a timeless go-to polish shade, dark red nails are just as trendy and beloved by countless A-listers. Adding a subtle cat-eye detail makes the color even more daring.