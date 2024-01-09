Many mani lovers are currently on the minimal, “old money” wave, opting for neutral nail polish colors and short French tips. On the other hand, the more daring nail art aficionados are down for on-trend manicures with unique details and bold colors.
Cat-eye nail designs are perfect for those who are a fan of the latter.
What Are Cat-Eye Nails?
In short, cat-eye nails are similar to velvet nails that have a metallic finish that looks like the texture of velvet. What makes cat-eye manicures a bit different, however, is that they also feature a magnet-made line across the nail, mimicking the look of a feline’s fierce gaze.
In order to recreate the look at home, nail painters often reach for specially formulated magnetic nail polishes. To create the signature cat-eye line, all you have to do is hold the handheld magnet in place and allow the nail polish to work its magic.
15 Cat-Eye Nail Ideas
Especially throughout the winter months, velvet nails are perfect for adding coziness to one’s look. If you’re down for velvety textures and cat-eye details, here are15 chic ways to rock the manicure trend.