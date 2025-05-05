Are you ready for Brat summer part two? Nicole Kidman is.

While messy and undone loose hair might seem like the default style to mimic Charli XCX’s signature party girl energy, some might say that the high ponytail is the true emblem.

Kidman was spotted at the Grammy Award-winning singer’s concert in New York City over the weekend wearing a high and tight hairdo as she danced along to songs, and it felt perfectly fitting for the show.

Nicole Kidman’s Brat High Ponytail

If you’ve ever gone to a sweaty nightclub, you know that the loose hair you came with has a life span of approximately one hour. Once it starts to get steamy, your strands go up, and the messy, chaotic high ponytail is the natural conclusion to your evening.

Even the most seasoned clubgoers can’t escape it, nor can the best hairspray once it reaches a certain humidity level. Therefore, I declare Kidman’s hair to be the brattiest of them all.

Taking to her Instagram to show off her all black outfit (also very brat), the actor shared a photo of herself with her back facing the camera. Besides the Levi’s logo plastered on her jeans, her concert hairstyle immediately stood out: It’s simple, fun, and yet also so chic all at once.

Her hair appears to have been blown out and then gathered at the crown of her head.

Notably, Kidman opted out of cinching her hair into a slick-back style and instead created one that looked more natural. By pulling small face-framing strands from both sides, she kept her appearance soft — yet still dance-proof.

Ditch That Sleek Back Hairstyle

Increasingly, celebrities are turning away from perfect, slicked-back hairstyles and opting for looks with a bit more personality.

It’s a stark contrast from the previous boom of the “clean girl aesthetic” that dominated TikTok, but with the rising interest in scalp health, it makes total sense and is a welcome change for many — especially since undone, looser hairstyles are easier on your hair and skin.

"The messy bun and updo resurgence is really a reflection of how people are embracing the effortless chic look," celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins previously told Bustle. "Everyone wants to look polished but not too done-up — something easy to maintain yet still stylish."