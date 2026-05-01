There’s a point in the getting-ready process that hasn’t been talked about enough. Not the start, not the final reveal — the middle. Your makeup’s done, your hair’s still clipped back, and you’re feeling yourself. But once those clips come out? It just doesn’t hit the same.

If that sounds familiar, it’s not just you. People on TikTok keep pointing out the same thing: why does makeup look better with the no-crease clips in their hair? They’re supposed to be purely functional, in-and-out — but lately, they’re starting to be the look.

In the GRWM era of beauty, nothing stays behind the scenes for long. So, this spring and summer, getting-ready clips aren’t just for getting ready anymore.

Makeup Clips Are Trending

For something that was never meant to be seen, makeup clips have been pretty hard to miss the past few years. Scroll on BeautyTok for five minutes, though, and they’re front-and-center in every tutorial — never the focus, always in frame. At a certain point, it started to feel a little ludicrous not to have a pair of your own.

Brands have caught on, and those silver duck clips got a facelift. There are patterned, bedazzled, and pearl-studded versions that come in just about every color and shape you can imagine, from pink angel wings to blue clouds. Some have even crossed firmly into luxury territory, including a $475 set from Balenciaga. At this point, they’ve crossed over from tool to accessory — and not exactly one you’re in a rush to remove.

It helps that the internet has already co-signed it. On TikTok, the urge to wear them beyond the bathroom is strong — and for good reason. Not only do they somehow make your makeup look better, but there’s also the cool-girl factor. Outside of a GRWM context, they come across as effortless but stylized, like you didn’t need to try that hard in the first place.

Why Do They Look Better Left In?

Hair accessories in general have been having a moment this spring. Headbands, French combs, barrettes, claw clips — you name it, and someone in the West Village is wearing it. Makeup clips slot right into that mix, just with a more unexpected edge.

On a practical side, they make sense. Of course, it’s easier to just leave them in after you finish your makeup, but they also keep your hair off your face while still letting it stay down, which is exactly what you want once the weather heats up. Plus, keeping those front sections back opens everything up, framing your cheekbones and temples in a softer way than a slickback.

As beauty continues to swing toward a more undone aesthetic, makeup clips fall right into place. Whether you pair them with full glam or a more natural beat, they cut through a finished face just enough to keep it from feeling too done. Plus, if they’re doing your bone structure favors and no one clocking them as anything more than “good hair” — is there really an argument?