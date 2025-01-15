Out of all the beauty devices out there, I’ve always favored microcurrent tools. Besides being backed by plenty of research, the energy-based devices provide noticeable lifting and sculpting results — and they’re instant. Plus, I love how the little zaps let you really know they’re working (compared to, say, LED light masks where you don’t feel a thing and it can often take weeks to see results).

The only downside? I’m lazy. So even though I have a couple of microcurrent-powered babies in my beauty cabinet, they’re collecting dust as I can only muster the motivation to maintain my topical skin care routine. It’s tragic, really.

Thanks to a new launch, however, I think I’ve finally found a microcurrent tool that’s easy enough to use every single day. Meet the NuFace Fix MicroWand, a sleek facial device that uses the skin-smoothing electric current to deliver noticeable results in a three-minute treatment.

I got a chance to try it at New York City’s Equinox Spa last week, and I’ve been using it at home ever since. Read on for what you need to know about the latest addition to NuFace’s collection of beauty devices.

Fast Facts

Price: $195

$195 Best for: Smoothing fine lines, depuffing the under-eye area, and plumping your lips

Smoothing fine lines, depuffing the under-eye area, and plumping your lips Your rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: It’s quick and easy to use

It’s quick and easy to use What we don’t like: It’s on the pricier side

The NuFace Fix MicroWand

Available now, the NuFace Fix MicroWand is a small FDA-approved microcurrent tool that uses gentle electric energy to depuff the under-eye area, plump your lips, and diminish the appearance of fine lines. It features three different modes (eyes, lips, lines) for the above benefits, and each mode consists of a three-minute treatment.

Compared to the NuFace MINI+ and TRINITY+, which use larger microcurrent spheres to contour larger areas of the face, the Fix MicroWand uses more low-level waves to target the three smaller areas with precision, which also results in more instant benefits that you can see. (Though, according to a representative from the brand, regular Fix MicroWand use delivers both immediate and cumulative effects on the skin.)

While you don’t need to follow a set routine for your three-minute treatments, the wand is compatible with the NuFace Smart App in case you want to use it for a guided session.

My Review

After my initial treatment at the spa, my face definitely looked sculpted and glowy, so I was excited to see if I’d be able to maintain these results from home.

As is the case with all of NuFace’s microcurrent tools, you have to apply a conductor gel to your skin beforehand. The Fix MicroWand comes with the Line Smoothing Serum Microcurrent Activator, which is packed with hyaluronic acid and peptides, as well as light-reflecting pigment.

My skin after using all three modes of the Fix MicroWand.

After slathering on a thick layer, I pressed the power button and made sure the Line mode was chosen so I could start on my forehead. From there, I glided the wand in small horizontal circles across the area, keeping it pressed against my skin the entire time. It automatically shuts off after three minutes, so I didn’t have to worry about keeping an eye on the clock. Once it was finished, my skin looked a little red (this is normal and fades after a couple of minutes), but the subtle fine lines that typically reside there were a bit harder to see.

Next, I tried the Eyes mode, and slid the tool along each under-eye area and on my crow’s feet. Then I did my lips by feathering the wand around the outer section of both my upper and lower lip, moving it away from my pout lines (but not on my actual lips).

As a perpetually tired person, I always wake up with puffy eyes — and I can happily report that the Fix MicroWand smoothed and depuffed the area like magic. My lips also had visible results: They looked slightly plumper and had more color to them (thanks to the boost in circulation). This nicely fuller appearance went away after about an hour, but it was still cool to see such a visible difference.

The Verdict

Again, I’m lazy. But the Fix MicroWand is something that’s a cinch to use, and — perhaps most notably — it doesn’t require too much self-care time. Plus, it’s meant to be used on the go, so you can keep it in your bag and do a quick sesh before an event, for example.

While the skin-smoothing, lip-plumping, and under-eye-depuffing effects are temporary, all three areas are purported to improve with consistent use, FWIW. Personally, I’m going to keep this tool in my routine (for now) — especially since it’s so effective at making my eyes look more awake.