You know that moment when you look in the mirror and notice that small details in your ‘fit match perfectly? When the accessories in your hair emulate the chain on your bag, or when the color of your eyeliner coordinates with your current nail polish shade, you might be the only one that notices — but there’s still something so satisfying about it.

On Sept. 6, Beats and Olive & June are launching a collaboration that will give you another way to embrace your matchy-matchy style. Well-known for easy-to-use press-on nails and quick-drying, chip-resistant nail polish, Olive & June is Beats’ first partner in the beauty space. As for the lineup, the collection includes: two chrome nail polishes in Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver ($9 each), as well as The Instant Mani press-on nails in five designs that lean heavily into the popular chrome manicure trend ($10 each). You’ll be able to mix and match those nail offerings with a new pair of Beats Studio Buds+ ($169.99), as those will be available in Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver, too.

If you’re interested in shopping the collab, the nail colors and press-ons are set to drop on Sept. 6 on the Olive & June’s website.

As for the Beats Studio Buds+, those will be available on Apple’s website starting Sept. 7.