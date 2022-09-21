Beauty

15 Chrome Nail Polish Colors For An Easy, Mirror-Like Manicure

DIY chrome nails have never been easier.

Chrome nails are having a moment. Flooding both Insta feeds to red carpets, high-shine manicures are everywhere — and for good reason. This eye-catching nail art is one of the best ways to elevate any beauty look.

“Chrome nail art is clean and simple,” Los Angeles-based nail artist Chyna Stevens recently told Bustle. She explained chrome nails involve applying a micro-powder to any nail polish or gel to give that mirrored effect. This makes them versatile and one of the easiest choices for a bold manicure. (“Chrome nails also look really nice with jewelry,” Stevens added).

But what if you don’t want to do the extra steps and buy powder to mix in with your polishes? What if you just want a one-and-done solution? Not a problem. Thankfully, a lot of the best nail brands have done the hard work for you and have come out with chrome polishes so you can get the ultra cool chrome finish in just under two coats of polish — no extra supplies needed.

Covering all the best shades and color combos, below are 15 of the best chrome nail polishes.

1

Silver Foil

Get cool silver chrome nails in two coats with this high-shine polish.

2

Silver Shimmer

This shimmer silver metallic gives you the longevity of gel nails without all the hassle. Simply apply two coats for a chip-resistant chrome mani.

3

Silver Powder

For a long-lasting manicure, CND’s Shellac is an A+ option. This gel polish comes in a vibrant silver chrome shade that lasts up to two weeks.

4

Iridescent Pearl

A pearl chrome is another way to replicate Hailey Bieber’s beloved glazed donut nails, but either way, it is minimalistic and chic. This 73% plant-based polish brightens nail beds and gives off a pretty iridescent shine.

5

Pretty In Pink

A pink metallic is a softer take on chrome nails. This polish is a rose gold shade with shimmer that also contains nourishing ingredients like bamboo extract, sea buckthorn oil, rice bran oil, vitamin E, and biotin to strengthen your tips and prevent breakage.

6

Mermaid Vibes

This turquoise blue is a true stunner. As a bonus, its formula is also chip-resistant and made without harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde and phthalates.

7

Romantic Red

A deep burgundy wine red sets the mood for cooler and cozier weather. Pair it with a chrome finish and you’ve got one of fall’s top nail colors. This polish also has high-shine and is pretty chip-resistant.

8

Shade-Shifting Metallic

This mix of purple, turquoise, and silver metallics is mesmerizing. It also has a super glossy finish and paired with a good top coat, it has long-lasting power for days.

9

Vibrant Blue

Go bright or go home. This vibrant blue chrome has subtle purple undertones that pop under lights. Swipe on a couple coats and you’ve got the coolest chrome nails in the game.

10

Moody Green

For something cozier, opt for a soft olive green with a chrome effect. This one from Pear Nova also has a vegan, fragrance-free formula.

11

Feeling Rich

Gold is one of the easiest ways to go chrome on your nails and this shade from LaPierre Cosmetics is one of the prettiest shimmery shades.

12

Happy Gold

Some nail polish shades just make you smile, and this pearly, pigment-packed gold is one of them.

13

Stay Neutral

This metallic bronze elevates any manicure and is perfect for fall.

14

Dreamy Aquamarine

Another great gel alternative, this light blue-green shade with shimmer is chip-resistant and non-damaging. It’s also vegan and is made with nourishing nail ingredients such as keratin, biotin, and green tea extract.

15

Starry Night

This blue and purple, glitter-infused mixture is just stunning. It has four tones that shift and sparkle as your move your hand.