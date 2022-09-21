Chrome nails are having a moment. Flooding both Insta feeds to red carpets, high-shine manicures are everywhere — and for good reason. This eye-catching nail art is one of the best ways to elevate any beauty look.

“Chrome nail art is clean and simple,” Los Angeles-based nail artist Chyna Stevens recently told Bustle. She explained chrome nails involve applying a micro-powder to any nail polish or gel to give that mirrored effect. This makes them versatile and one of the easiest choices for a bold manicure. (“Chrome nails also look really nice with jewelry,” Stevens added).

But what if you don’t want to do the extra steps and buy powder to mix in with your polishes? What if you just want a one-and-done solution? Not a problem. Thankfully, a lot of the best nail brands have done the hard work for you and have come out with chrome polishes so you can get the ultra cool chrome finish in just under two coats of polish — no extra supplies needed.

Covering all the best shades and color combos, below are 15 of the best chrome nail polishes.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Silver Foil Sally Hansen Color Foil Nail Polish Target $7.49 See On Target Get cool silver chrome nails in two coats with this high-shine polish.

2 Silver Shimmer OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Silver On Ice Ulta $13 See On OPI This shimmer silver metallic gives you the longevity of gel nails without all the hassle. Simply apply two coats for a chip-resistant chrome mani.

3 Silver Powder CND Shellac Powder Polish in Silver Chrome Walmart $15.99 See On Walmart For a long-lasting manicure, CND’s Shellac is an A+ option. This gel polish comes in a vibrant silver chrome shade that lasts up to two weeks.

4 Iridescent Pearl Glowing Somewhere Plant Power Vegan Nail Illuminator Nails Inc. $10 See On Nails Inc. A pearl chrome is another way to replicate Hailey Bieber’s beloved glazed donut nails, but either way, it is minimalistic and chic. This 73% plant-based polish brightens nail beds and gives off a pretty iridescent shine.

5 Pretty In Pink Nail Artist Polish in Liquid Assets Emilie Heathe $30 Emilie Heath A pink metallic is a softer take on chrome nails. This polish is a rose gold shade with shimmer that also contains nourishing ingredients like bamboo extract, sea buckthorn oil, rice bran oil, vitamin E, and biotin to strengthen your tips and prevent breakage.

6 Mermaid Vibes Heirloom JINSoon $18 See On JINSoon This turquoise blue is a true stunner. As a bonus, its formula is also chip-resistant and made without harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde and phthalates.

7 Romantic Red Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Perle Burgundy Chanel $30 See On Chanel A deep burgundy wine red sets the mood for cooler and cozier weather. Pair it with a chrome finish and you’ve got one of fall’s top nail colors. This polish also has high-shine and is pretty chip-resistant.

8 Shade-Shifting Metallic Essie Metallics Nail Polish in For The Twill Of It Ulta $10 See On Ulta This mix of purple, turquoise, and silver metallics is mesmerizing. It also has a super glossy finish and paired with a good top coat, it has long-lasting power for days.

9 Vibrant Blue Zoya Nail Lacquer in Saint Ulta $12 See On Ulta Go bright or go home. This vibrant blue chrome has subtle purple undertones that pop under lights. Swipe on a couple coats and you’ve got the coolest chrome nails in the game.

10 Moody Green Classic Lacquer in Pineapple Skies Pear Nova $13.50 See On Pear Nova For something cozier, opt for a soft olive green with a chrome effect. This one from Pear Nova also has a vegan, fragrance-free formula.

11 Feeling Rich Good vs. Gold LaPierre Cosmetics $15 See On LaPierre Cosmetics Gold is one of the easiest ways to go chrome on your nails and this shade from LaPierre Cosmetics is one of the prettiest shimmery shades.

12 Happy Gold Orly Nail Lacquer in Ephemeral Ulta $10.50 See On Ulta Some nail polish shades just make you smile, and this pearly, pigment-packed gold is one of them.

13 Stay Neutral Sundance Shimmer Olive & June $9 See On Olive & June This metallic bronze elevates any manicure and is perfect for fall.

14 Dreamy Aquamarine Gel Lab Pro Color Galaxy Far Away Deborah Lippmann $20 See On Deborah Lippmann Another great gel alternative, this light blue-green shade with shimmer is chip-resistant and non-damaging. It’s also vegan and is made with nourishing nail ingredients such as keratin, biotin, and green tea extract.