Chrome nails are having a moment. Flooding both Insta feeds to red carpets, high-shine manicures are everywhere — and for good reason. This eye-catching nail art is one of the best ways to elevate any beauty look.
“Chrome nail art is clean and simple,” Los Angeles-based nail artist Chyna Stevens recently told Bustle. She explained chrome nails involve applying a micro-powder to any nail polish or gel to give that mirrored effect. This makes them versatile and one of the easiest choices for a bold manicure. (“Chrome nails also look really nice with jewelry,” Stevens added).
But what if you don’t want to do the extra steps and buy powder to mix in with your polishes? What if you just want a one-and-done solution? Not a problem. Thankfully, a lot of the best nail brands have done the hard work for you and have come out with chrome polishes so you can get the ultra cool chrome finish in just under two coats of polish — no extra supplies needed.
Covering all the best shades and color combos, below are 15 of the best chrome nail polishes.
