Foot and nail care have long lived in the least glamorous corner of the beauty aisle, somewhere between polish removers and pumice stones. ONYX Professional is trying to change that.

The brand has been dominating the category for over three decades, thanks to cult-favorites like its Hard As Hoof nail strengthening cream. But when Sandra Abdallah stepped in as CEO at the end of 2024, she realized something surprising: despite the loyal customers and rave reviews, the company itself lacked a clear identity.

“I knew we had amazing products,” Abdallah says. “Our Hard As Hoof has over 50,000 five-star reviews. We have the number one branded nail polish remover. But it wasn’t a brand — it was a bunch of great products.”

Consumers aren’t just buying products, though — they’re buying into brands — so Abdallah set out to shift the tone. What followed was a 14-month overhaul that touched nearly every part of the business, from packaging and messaging to subtle tweaks in certain formulas. (Not to worry, though, the classics stayed exactly the same.)

Abdallah even brought in a designer who previously worked at eos to help rethink the look. The final result? Brighter, cheekier, and a lot more honest about the realities of foot care — from overnight callus “pimple” patches to an exfoliator that even doubles as a toe-hair remover.

ONYX Professional

“We wanted to debunk these stigmas,” as Abdallah says. “It’s OK — we all have calluses and toe hair.”

Underneath the glow-up, though, the philosophy stays the same. Whether you’re looking for a quick fix or long-term solutions, ONYX Professional is there to deliver clinical results with drugstore-friendly prices. (Nothing in the lineup costs more than $13.) “Consumers are so savvy,” Abdallah says. “If your products don’t work, they won’t come back. For me, it’s not about trial — it’s about repeat.”

As ONYX Professional rolls into Ulta (online now and in stores next week), the future of foot care isn’t just cuter packaging. It’s about building what Abdallah calls “beauty from the ground up.” Take care of your feet, she says, and everything else follows. “It's been neglected, but it is all about wellness — the foot, in some cultures, is a second heart.”

Keep reading for four new products that will help you feel more grounded, literally.

The Color Correcting Pen

After months of back-to-back acrylics or gel manicures, your nails might start feeling thinner and even more brittle than when you began — proof they need a little downtime. That’s where ONYX Professional’s Color Correcting Pen comes in, which Abdallah calls “a face mask for your nails.”

The sheer, light pink tint acts like a color corrector, subtly cancelling out yellow tones and adding an even, healthy-looking shine. In terms of nail health, flower extracts like dandelion and honeysuckle help strengthen brittle bases, while aloe vera delivers an extra hit of hydration.

Even better, the formula dries down in under a minute. And, like a face mask, it naturally peels away after a day or two, taking dullness and discoloration along with it. If you’ve been hesitant to give your nails a break because of what’s underneath the gel, here’s your sign to reset between appointments and let your natural nails have their moment.

The Quick-Peeling Foot Mask

If you’ve ever tried a viral foot peel, you know the drill: wait days for the shedding to start. ONYX Professional’s Quick Peeling Foot Mask skips the suspense. You simply massage this gel onto rough areas on your feet or hands and watch the dead skin pill up immediately — kind of gross, yes, but also so satisfying to see the results.

The secret is lactobionic acid, a poly-hydroxy acid (PHA) that’s commonly used in K-beauty exfoliating treatments. Derived from lactose, its larger molecular structure offers a gentler way to slough off buildup compared to glycolic or salicylic acid. It’s also paired with hyaluronic acid in this formula to keep skin feeling hydrated rather than stripped — meaning you can skip moisturizer afterwards.

But the best part? A built-in scrubbing head makes exfoliating feel like light work. Just massage it in for a minute or so, rinse it off, and enjoy your brand new baby-soft skin.

The Nano Glass Exfoliator

Forget those big cheese-grater-looking foot files — this 2-in-1 Nano Glass Exfoliator is the next-generation upgrade. Instead of choppy metal blades, the tool uses a finely textured glass surface that gently (but effectively) buffs away buildup without scraping away the healthy skin underneath.

One side features a slightly rougher texture designed to exfoliate dead skin and smooth rough patches. But flip it over, and you’ll find the real surprise: a toe-hair remover. This smoother side somehow manages to remove fine strands on knuckles and toes — and completely painlessly, too.

An ergonomic handle makes it easy to maneuver around tricky spots, and because the tool is water- and rust-proof, you can leave it in your shower and exfoliate while your feet are wet. Or, if you prefer a quick touch-up on the go, its compact size makes it easy to toss in your purse and use on dry skin — smooth results incoming either way.

The Callus Patches

Pimple patches for your calluses might not be something you thought you needed — but try these, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them.

This product takes the same spot-treatment ethos that made pimple patches so ubiquitous and applies it to your feet. Each pack comes with eight: four larger heart-shaped ones that are meant to cover the entire heel, and four star-shaped versions that perfectly fit those stubborn side spots.

The formula is designed to do the heavy lifting while you go about your day or sleep at night. First, there’s lactic acid, which exfoliates dead skin with minimal irritation. But it also contains urea — a deeply hydrating ingredient (commonly used to treat eczema and psoriasis) that softens thick calluses — plus aloe extract and vitamin E to keep the previously callused areas looking and feeling soft.

They’re not meant for everyday use — more like a targeted treatment one to three times a week. Simply stick a patch onto clean, dry skin and leave it on for six to eight hours, depending on how thick the callus is. Once you peel it off, the difference is noticeable: smoother feet with almost zero effort required — proof that foot care might finally be getting the glow-up it deserves.