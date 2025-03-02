The Oscars is the Super Bowl of awards season. For the past several months, stars have been dressing up to the nines for one red carpet event after another — but the March 2 affair, which honors the year’s best in film, is the most esteemed of the bunch.

As such, celebs typically bring their fashion A-game. Nominees — including Zoe Saldaña, Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erivo, and Demi Moore — showed up in ‘fits befitting the prestigious award. And although viewers will have plenty of fashion inspo to admire on the red carpet, attention must be paid to stars’ beauty looks as well.

If the hair and makeup spotted at the Grammys and Golden Globes were on the more fun and experimental side, the Academy Awards typically showcase more classic glam. Think: Old Hollywood-style waves, bold red lips, and subtle cat eyes.

At the 2025 Oscars, Ariana Grande and Elle Fanning showed up in stunning updos reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, while Rachel Sennott sported metallic pink eyeshadow. Ahead, a look at their glam, along with the rest of the night’s chicest hair and makeup looks.

1 Ariana Grande’s Glindacore Glam Getty Images/ROBYN BECK / Contributor In a move that surprised no one, Grande attended the Oscars in a look her Wicked character would approve of: a pale pink Schiaparelli gown, pale pink makeup, and a classic cat eye.

2 Rachel Sennott’s Pink Smoky Eye Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Sometimes matching your makeup to your dress is the best move. See: Rachel Sennott, who rocked a two-tone pink metallic smoky eye that perfectly coordinated with her sequined gown in the same hue.

3 Elle Fanning’s Audrey Hepburn Hair Getty Images/Monica Schipper / Staff Elle Fanning, who stars in A Complete Unknown, showed up in a white Givenchy gown adorned with a big black bow — a sweet, classic ‘fit that she paired with an Audrey Hepburn-coded updo and cat eye.

4 Mindy Kaling’s Smoky Eye Getty Images/Chelsea Guglielmino / Staff Gunmetal gowns are having a moment, and Mindy Kaling was the latest to get in on the trend. She wore the metallic look with an equally shimmery smoky eye that looked gorgeous with her dark lip.

5 Lupita Nyong'o’s Pearl-Adorned Hair Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Lupita Nyong’o stunned in a pearl-adorned updo that matched her Chanel dress. Her hairstylist even sewed extra pearls and pieces from her gown to her bun.

6 Selena Gomez’s Side Parted-Bob Getty Images/Savion Washington / Staff Selena Gomez loves an Old Hollywood-style beauty look and took the Oscars as an opportunity to showcase one of her faves: a deep side part, which looked extra chic thanks to her jawline-length bob.

7 Margaret Qualley’s Triple Bun Getty Images/Savion Washington / Staff The Substance star Margaret Qualley looked like a vision in black. She wore her classic gown with a structural triple bun that allowed her pretty pink glam to take center stage.

8 Halle Berry’s Flipped Bob Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff The flipped bob is still going strong as a major hair trend, and if you had any doubts, Halle Berry just confirmed it with her sleek take on the look.

9 Emma Stone’s Finger Waves Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff At the beginning of awards season, Emma Stone debuted an utterly chic pixie cut. For the Academy Awards, the Oscar-winning actor styled her short red ’do in ’20s-style finger waves, proving short hair is still versatile.

10 Miley Cyrus’ Bleached Brows Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff True to her edgy M.O., Miley Cyrus came in like a wrecking ball on the red carpet with a small yet impactful beauty transformation: bleached brows.

11 Lily-Rose Depp’s Golden Ringlets Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Lily-Rose Depp showed off a master class in Old Hollywood hair, with her blond mane styled into ringlets that cascaded underneath her jawline.

12 Mikey Madison’s Cat Eye Getty Images/Arturo Holmes / Staff Another Audrey Hepburn reference was spotted on Mikey Madison, who wore a gown, cat eye, and updo reminiscent of the ’50s star.

13 Anok Yai’s Piece-y Pixie Getty Images/Scott Kirkland / Contributor Model Anok Yai was breathtaking on the red carpet in a champagne-colored gown and black feathered boa that complemented her piece-y pixie cut.