Celebrity Beauty
The Best Hair & Makeup Looks At The 2026 Oscars
Including Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, and more.
The main event of awards season has finally arrived, and the 2026 Oscars delivered plenty of unforgettable fashion moments. But the hair and makeup looks were just as notable.
It is the most glamorous night in Hollywood, after all — and the proof was evident as stars arrived to celebrate the 98th Annual Academy Awards, where the red carpet quickly became a showcase for statement glam.
Barbie Ferreira stunned in an Old Hollywood hairstyle, with soft waves framing one side of her face. Rose Byrne, nominated for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, went with a classic bold red lip and slicked-back bun. Chase Infiniti paired a pastel gown with waist-length micro braids and draped blush.
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1Rose Byrne’s Red Lip
Byrne proved you can never go wrong with a red lip. The star’s crimson pout made a statement alongside her black gown.
2Jayme Lawson’s Spiky Bun
Sinners star Jayme Lawson gave a modern twist to the slicked-back bun, with a deep side part and spiky ends popping at the back.
3Barbie Ferreira’s Old Hollywood Waves
Ferreira radiated Old Hollywood energy with her soft, side-swept waves and a subtly smoky eye.
4Isabela Merced’s Bold Eyeliner
Isabela Merced took cues from fashion month with her Gucci-inspired black eyeliner, the perfect glam complement to her black leather gown.
5Marsai Martin’s Latte Makeup
Marsai Martin served a master class in monochromatic style, pairing her chocolate-colored gown with “latte makeup” by Diana Shin, finished with I-Envy lashes.
6Demi Moore’s Perfect Blowout
Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos gave Demi Moore’s waist-length hair an award-worthy blowout. Her raven locks were glossy, bouncy, and softly curled at the ends, with extra shine from the Kérastase Chronologiste Thermique Régénérant Heat Protecting Cream.