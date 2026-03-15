The main event of awards season has finally arrived, and the 2026 Oscars delivered plenty of unforgettable fashion moments. But the hair and makeup looks were just as notable.

It is the most glamorous night in Hollywood, after all — and the proof was evident as stars arrived to celebrate the 98th Annual Academy Awards, where the red carpet quickly became a showcase for statement glam.

Barbie Ferreira stunned in an Old Hollywood hairstyle, with soft waves framing one side of her face. Rose Byrne, nominated for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, went with a classic bold red lip and slicked-back bun. Chase Infiniti paired a pastel gown with waist-length micro braids and draped blush.

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1 Rose Byrne’s Red Lip Getty Images/ANGELA WEISS / Contributor Byrne proved you can never go wrong with a red lip. The star’s crimson pout made a statement alongside her black gown.

2 Jayme Lawson’s Spiky Bun Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor Sinners star Jayme Lawson gave a modern twist to the slicked-back bun, with a deep side part and spiky ends popping at the back.

3 Barbie Ferreira’s Old Hollywood Waves Getty Images /JC Olivera / Contributor Ferreira radiated Old Hollywood energy with her soft, side-swept waves and a subtly smoky eye.

4 Isabela Merced’s Bold Eyeliner Getty Images/Matei Horvath / Stringer Isabela Merced took cues from fashion month with her Gucci-inspired black eyeliner, the perfect glam complement to her black leather gown.

5 Marsai Martin’s Latte Makeup Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor Marsai Martin served a master class in monochromatic style, pairing her chocolate-colored gown with “latte makeup” by Diana Shin, finished with I-Envy lashes.