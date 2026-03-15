2026’s chic awards show run is finally culminating at the Oscars, and the attendees clearly saved their best looks for last. Though the red carpet only recently opened, several gowns are already worthy of their own honors.

For the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, Ariana Greenblatt channeled 2026’s color du jour: butter yellow. Hers was crafted in a flowy, off-the-shoulder number with floral accents. Vibrant colors were also a go-to on movies’ biggest night. Bridgerton alum Charithra Chandran opted for an emerald green, while Li Jun Li went for a Sinners-coded blood red. Of course, the ubiquitous “naked dress” was also well represented by the likes of Arden Cho, who wore a sheer LBD with major drama.

With the night still unfolding, expect more glamour as stars continue to arrive, especially since we’re still waiting on Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who are all set to present tonight.

Ahead, the best-dressed stars from the 2026 Oscars.

Auli'i Cravalho FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Auli'i Cravalho channeled her Disney roots in a ballgown from Antonio Marras that served major princess energy. Those embossed roses and bejeweled florals along the exaggerated hips? Magical.

Ariana Greenblatt Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Barbie star brought butter yellow to the Oscars in an off-the-shoulder aqueous dress with delicate floral embroideries.

Charithra Chandran Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charithra Chandran took a risk in a vivid hue, and it paid off. Her emerald green gown, with its dècolletage-baring strapless neckline and drop-waist hem, was a stunner.

Arden Cho Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho gave the “naked dress” a dramatic update by pairing her fishtail strapless gown with voluminous detachable, floor-length sleeves. On brand, both pieces were from South Korean label Miss Sohee.