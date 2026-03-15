Celebrity Style
The 2026 Oscars' Best Red Carpet Looks Were All About The Drama
Ariana Greenblatt, Charithra Chandran, and more celebs served major style.
2026’s chic awards show run is finally culminating at the Oscars, and the attendees clearly saved their best looks for last. Though the red carpet only recently opened, several gowns are already worthy of their own honors.
For the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15, Ariana Greenblatt channeled 2026’s color du jour: butter yellow. Hers was crafted in a flowy, off-the-shoulder number with floral accents. Vibrant colors were also a go-to on movies’ biggest night. Bridgerton alum Charithra Chandran opted for an emerald green, while Li Jun Li went for a Sinners-coded blood red. Of course, the ubiquitous “naked dress” was also well represented by the likes of Arden Cho, who wore a sheer LBD with major drama.
With the night still unfolding, expect more glamour as stars continue to arrive, especially since we’re still waiting on Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, who are all set to present tonight.
Ahead, the best-dressed stars from the 2026 Oscars.
Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho channeled her Disney roots in a ballgown from Antonio Marras that served major princess energy. Those embossed roses and bejeweled florals along the exaggerated hips? Magical.
Ariana Greenblatt
The Barbie star brought butter yellow to the Oscars in an off-the-shoulder aqueous dress with delicate floral embroideries.
Charithra Chandran
Charithra Chandran took a risk in a vivid hue, and it paid off. Her emerald green gown, with its dècolletage-baring strapless neckline and drop-waist hem, was a stunner.
Arden Cho
KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho gave the “naked dress” a dramatic update by pairing her fishtail strapless gown with voluminous detachable, floor-length sleeves. On brand, both pieces were from South Korean label Miss Sohee.
Li Jun Li
Li Jun Li’s blood red gown — likely a nod to Sinners — featured a sculptural, peplum-esque waist, asymmetrical corsetry, and a decadent train. No notes.