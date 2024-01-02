For those who are deep in the skin care-loving community, you’re likely familiar with the products that have risen above the rest to gain a cult-following.

One of those beloved products in particular? The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($35), which claims quite a few notable loyalists, like Kaia Gerber and Olivia Culpo.

Just in case you were in need of a skin routine refresh at the start of 2024, Paula’s Choice has launched a brand new liquid exfoliant that beautifully complements the viral one before it.

The Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant

Say hello to the Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant ($37), which officially launches on Jan. 2. And while this product, too, is a liquid exfoliant that resurfaces and refreshes one’s complexion, this formula in particular is best suited for all skin types, even those with sensitive skin.

“This Liquid Exfoliant is both formulated to be extra gentle and primarily works within skin’s uppermost layers to smooth, revive glow, and visibly impact skin’s natural renewal process,” Bryan Barron, Paula’s Choice’s director of skin care research, tells Bustle. “It also contains a specialized blend of fermented plant extracts that support skin’s microbiome, while offering youth-preserving antioxidant benefits.”

Essentially, this potent liquid exfoliant is formulated to reveal your brightest and softest skin yet, no matter your personal complexion woes.

Hello, Time-Released Lactic Acid

For the sensitive skin girlies of the world, seeing “acid” on the ingredients list may be a bit of a turn-off. Barron, however, nixes any worries for those on the fence.

“The lactic acid we’re using is bonded with the amino acid arginine,” he shares. “This altered configuration controls the acid load skin gets, thereby significantly minimizing the risk of a stinging or burning sensation even among those whose skin typically reacts negatively to AHAs.”

While it’s always recommended to do a skin test when trying new products, this particular liquid exfoliant is gentle (even with mandelic and lactic acid in its formula).

What’s A Liquid Exfoliant?

ICYWW, liquid exfoliants have become the skin-changing go-to for those who are truly in-the-know. But how do they work, exactly?

“A well formulated leave-on exfoliant smooths rough texture like scrubs do, but can also help unclog pores, reduce redness, dissolve blackheads and deflate flesh-toned bumps, reduce lines and wrinkles, improve oil flow out of the pore, help fade discolorations, support skin’s barrier and even improve the health of skin’s microbiome,” says Barron. “That’s a long list of benefits for skin that no scrub can match.”

To apply, simply use a cotton pad or your fingers to smooth a thin layer of product over freshly cleansed skin, avoiding direct contact with your eyes and lips.

Break Up With Harsh Facial Scrubs

Barron says that an innovative liquid exfoliant is much more efficacious than a traditional facial scrub because of its multi-purpose nature. There are, however, some gentle facial scrubs on the market that are formulated with sensitive skin in mind, which can benefit one’s routine.

“As long as the facial or body scrub is gentle, with no irregularly shaped particles such as those from fruit pits, seeds, or shells, or nuts, and used carefully, they can be a helpful adjunct to your cleansing routine,” says Barron. “A gentle scrub can be just the nudge skin needs to remove more stubborn products, such as mineral-based sunscreens and long-wearing foundations.”

It Pairs Well With The Cult-Loved BHA

For those who are total Skin Perfecting BHA loyalists, you don’t have to choose — there is room for both liquid exfoliants in your routine.

“Our Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant relies on salicylic acid in a special penetration-enhancing base laced with potent antioxidant green tea,” notes Barron.

While the new Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid + 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant works on the upper layers of the skin, the BHA works below the surface. “It’s ideal for combination to oily skin or any skin type experiencing clogged pores and blemishes.”

Paula's Choice

“Many have found that alternating these two exfoliants produces even better results for their skin concerns. Try using the AHA exfoliant as part of your morning routine and the BHA exfoliant during your evening routine, or alternate days,” says Barron.

As another bonus, Barron says that both formulas support a healthy moisture barrier.