Phlur's New Honey Moon Fragrance Captures The Beauty Of Reflection

No one wears just one fragrance anymore. Between scent combos becoming the new lip combos and the rise of indie perfume brands, a signature scent isn’t enough. People want something that feels uniquely their own.

Phlur has built a following in that niche, known for making skin-close scents that are meant to be mixed and matched. But their newest launch, Honey Moon Eau de Parfum, out March 17, is an exception: it layers beautifully yet stands complete on its own.

Phlur’s Honey Moon Eau De Parfum

On paper, Honey Moon reads like a floral gourmand: mandarin, lavender, Manuka honey, saffron, orange blossom, tonka, vanilla, sandalwood. But it doesn’t wear like a sweet fragrance. Instead, the overall effect is warm and slightly resinous, with a powdery finish that keeps it from feeling edible.

From the first spritz, you can tell the perfume is incredibly balanced. Mandarin is more pulpy than sharp, while lavender smooths the edges with a musky quality that lingers. Then the heart unfolds: honey is the focal point, but it’s been dialed back a little. “Honey can sometimes lean rich or heavy,” says Phlur founder Chriselle Lim. “Here, it’s delicate — almost like a golden light rather than syrupy sweetness.”

Saffron sits underneath everything, adding a slightly spicy, almost leathery edge that keeps the sweetness from building too much. With it, there’s just enough contrast to give the honey some structure.

That contrast was intentional. “Honey is a newer note for us, so I was really excited at the idea of working with it,” Lim says. “We layered it with more grounded notes like sandalwood and vanilla, as well as luminous ones like mandarin and orange blossom.” The result, she explains, “comes together as glowing rather than overly sweet.”

Phlur

The base adds warmth without weight. Sandalwood grounds every note in a light creaminess, while tonka and vanilla create a skin-like warmth. “It feels serene and gently sweet,” Lim says. “It’s meant to be worn close.”

In other words, Honey Moon doesn’t project in a big way. But it does evolve (and last) for hours after you spray it, with saffron still faintly present in the dry down. “It represents a softer, more introspective side of Phlur,” Lim explains. “Our last couple of fragrances were more seductive and higher energy, but this one is more subtle.”

Inspiration for the scent comes from quiet moments of reflection. Lim describes it as “that pause before a meaningful change — moving into a new place, or falling in love again.” It’s less about the transformation itself and more about the stillness right before it — “the feeling of taking a deep breath.”

At a moment when fragrance is all about customization, Honey Moon stands out for a different reason: it’s complete on its own. Layer if you want, but it doesn’t require it — a luminous, warm, and subtly sweet perfume for those who want their scent to feel entirely their own.