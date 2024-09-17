In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, RHOA star Porsha Williams tells Bustle about her partnership with Meaningful Beauty, the beauty products she swears by, and more.

Whether you’re a Real Housewives of Atlanta fan or not (you should be), you’ve definitely heard the name Porsha Williams. Remember Nene Leakes’ iconic RHOA reunion (and now TikTok-viral) moment, where she warns, “Don’t make me call Porsha”? Yes, she’s referring to the Porsha Williams — queen of one-liners and legendary media personality who quickly became a fan favorite on RHOA during her nine-year run.

Fortunately for fans who missed her perfect comedic timing and zingers, earlier this year, Williams announced that she was coming back to the show for Season 16 after leaving in 2021. On a Zoom call with Bustle, she says that making her return was a new beginning. “It felt really free to me, [like filming was] leaning towards the talent and just doing what we naturally feel,” says Williams. “Production has taken a big step back, and they are truly just documenting what our life is. I would say this is probably one of the most authentic seasons.”

With the filming process comes lots of time in the glam chair, whether it’s to shoot jaw-dropping confessionals or attend lavish Atlanta society parties. And formulating a signature look or vibe plays a huge role in cementing each cast member’s identity on the show. In Williams’ case, her love for everything and anything beauty-related is clear the second she starts talking about her favorite products, whether its her line of hair extensions and wigs, Go Naked, or her bedding company, Pampered by Porsha.

Williams says that the way her makeup has evolved since she joined the show in 2012 a reflection of her personal growth and maturity — and she’s just happy that her audience has been along for the ride. “My fans have grown up with me from wearing purple and blue eye shadow to a nice nude lip,” says Williams. “Now, glam-wise, I like more of a natural look that enhances my own features, whereas in the past I was like, ‘Hey, beat me a brand new face.’ As I get older, it's like, no, enhance what I have left. I got some cheeks left — lift them on up and make them pop.”

With that being said, Williams says she still has an appreciation for her technicolor looks and being a little bit (or a lot) extra. She credits her beauty aesthetic to her mother, who grew up in New Jersey and brought the long acrylic nails, animal print, and full-beat with her to Atlanta. “I wasn't born into this life — it was just given to me,” she says. “It's in my DNA.”

William’s mom is actually a major reason behind her current partnership with Cindy Crawford-owned skin care line, Meaningful Beauty, too. “My mom has always used it, so it was like a no-brainer when they contacted me,” she says. “It was just natural.” She was also impressed with Crawford’s dedication to how the line reacted with melanated skin.

Ahead, Williams shares her can’t-live-without beauty essentials, from a $7 dry shampoo to her signature lip combo.

Her Holy-Grail Concealer Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer Sephora $36 See On Sephora “Because I am so into skin care right now, I don't wear a lot of makeup when I'm not on camera, so I would say my concealer is the most important [makeup product to me.]”

Her Go-To Gloss Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Sephora $21 See On Sephora “I hate to say [my favorite lip combo] because as soon as you get that perfect color, everybody goes and buys it up. [But,] for lip liner, it's Make Up For Ever in the color Limitless Brown. If I’m going for a little bit of color in the lip, I'll use a Fenty gloss that has a little color in it already. If I'm going for a more natural [look], I just do a clear gloss. It's always going to be a Fenty gloss.”

Her Nighttime Moisturizer Age Recovery Night Creme Advanced Formula Meaningful Beauty $72 See On Meaningful Beauty “Meaningful Beauty also has this great nighttime moisturizer, which I love. It has a bit of retinol in it, and it actually has a new formulation that's even better. It has helped to change the texture of my skin. My skin is much more soft, and it just looks more plump.”

Her Skin-Saving Serum Youth Activating Melon Serum Advanced Formula Meaningful Beauty $98 See On Meaningful Beauty “I am completely obsessed with the Youth Activating Melon Serum. This is a staple for the line. It's been a part of the line for a very long time.”

Her Skin Secret SilkSteam Pro PMD $159 See On PMD Beauty “I steam my face about three times a week. After that, I'll continue with the rest of my serums and my evening moisturizer. I think that [this step] is really important for locking in that moisture.”

Her Off-Set Essential Vitamin C Bi-Phase Brightening Oil Meaningful Beauty $68 See On Meaningful Beauty “The Bi-Phase Brightening Oil is everything. I've been using this twice a week. It gives you that nice glow because when I'm not on camera, I don't want to put on makeup, but I still want to have my skin looking nice and moisturized.”

Her Drugstore Steal Tresemmé Moisture Rich Shampoo with Vitamin E Target $6.79 See “With Go Naked, all of our hair is 100% human hair, and I always recommend the TRESemmé Rich Moisture Shampoo. I don't even do a conditioner. All you do is just put that on the hair and the hair will be so fluffy, so bouncy, and so beautiful. I use this because I'm always wearing extensions, so it's good for your natural hair, but it's also really good for extensions.”