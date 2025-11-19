The beauty community has some feelings about POV Beauty’s new lip kits.

Influencer and makeup artist Mikayla Nogueria launched the brand in March with a lineup of “makeup prep” skin care products — two serums, a cream, and a primer — that were generally well-received. They dry down quickly, deliver a glowy base, and sit beautifully under makeup without pilling, which made them a unanimous win.

Then, on Nov. 4, Nogueria dropped the brand’s first actual makeup offering: the Amp lip kits. And that’s when the conversation shifted.

Things picked up when influencer Aditya Madiraju — who happens to be a friend of Nogueria’s — reviewed the products on TikTok. His take was mixed: He noted that a few of the liners run lighter than their paired glosses and that only four of the six shades work well on two-toned lips, but ultimately concluded that “POV is doing it right.”

Some commenters, however, raised questions. “Is it just me or [do] they look patchy and goopy?” one asked. Another wrote, “This is NOT an honest review.” The most-liked comment was simply a screenshot of the product settling into Madiraju’s lip lines with the caption, “Uhh.”

From there, creators across TikTok chimed in, and their reactions were truly all over the place. Some people loved the lip kits; others felt the formula wasn’t as flattering without lip filler. A few said the glosses looked stringy or patchy, while plenty noted that this only happens when you over-apply. Many reviewers praised the shade range, though some couldn’t help but point out the resemblance to the e.l.f. Glow Reviver Balms.

Naturally, I had to try the Amp Kit for myself.

Fast Facts

Price: $32 for the kit, including a lip liner and gloss

$32 for the kit, including a lip liner and gloss Best for: Anyone who wants a high-shine product with buildable pigment that looks beautiful in photographs

Anyone who wants a high-shine product with buildable pigment that looks beautiful in photographs Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 What I like: The lip liner is creamy and doesn’t tug during application.

The lip liner is creamy and doesn’t tug during application. What I don’t like: The gloss feels a little heavy (but it’s not stringy unless you swipe too much), and I wish I could buy the liners and glosses separately to mix and match myself — some of the color combinations work better than others.

POV Beauty’s Amp Kits

Let’s get into the formula, since that’s what most people online are talking about. The lip ampoule — POV’s glossy topper — contains a mix of emollients, backed by the brand’s elastin glow technology. The blend combines hyaluronic spheres and argan oil for hydration, plus omega-6 ceramides to help smooth lip lines and a dash of microcrystalline wax to add structure.

Each of the six shades is loosely flavored and pigmented based on a dessert: Toasted Marshmallow, Vanilla Latte, Strawberry Shortcake, Rich Cocoa, Plum Cider, and Shirley Temple. One of the few things reviewers across the board can agree on is that the products smell and taste *delicious*— and I can personally confirm that the Toasted Marshmallow topper is seriously yummy.

pov beauty

The lip liner aims for that same “buttery but defined” vibe, just with less color payoff and no scent. Its base also uses hyaluronic spheres, this time paired with mango butters for extra slip. Film-formers like trimethylsiloxysilicate are there to anchor the pigment and create a soft-matte finish, while solvents such as polybutene and isododecane keep everything flexible and comfortable.

When those elements aren’t perfectly calibrated, the pigment can shift before it sets — something that’s more likely to happen if you over-apply. And that, FWIW, lines up with the patchiness and occasional stringiness some reviewers have pointed out.

My Review

POV Beauty’s Amp Kit in the shade “Toasted Marshmallow with Charred Cider.”

Full disclosure: I was gifted my POV Beauty lip kit in the shade Toasted Marshmallow with Charred Cider at an event (where Madiraju also happened to be in attendance), but I genuinely don’t hate either product.

Before any of the controversy started, I had tossed the POV pencil into my makeup bag because I like the way it quietly defines the edges of my lips — almost like a contour pencil. Plus, the warm, reddish-brown color plays nicely with other products in my rotation.

The gloss, on the other hand, hasn’t earned the same permanent spot in my routine; it just doesn’t quite feel like what I look for in an everyday formula. To me, it seems like it’s meant to be used when you’re sitting in front of a ring light taking photos... not when you’re talking, sipping, or walking around in the cold.

It goes on beautifully in the first swipe: shiny, cushiony, and slightly sweet (it actually tastes like a smoky marshmallow). But the longer it sat, the more I started noticing the little quirks creators on TikTok have been pointing out.

The formula does get a little stringy when you layer it for more opacity — which is necessary since the pigment builds rather than goes on full-force. That said, I can absolutely see this gloss shining in the right conditions. If your lips are already well-hydrated, your lip lines are minimal, or you prefer a sheerer wash of color, it reads more juicy than gloopy.

So while the POV lip pencil has become a daily go-to, the gloss is more of a “sometimes” product — the kind of thing I’d reach for to take a photo or on a night out, but not for afternoon errands.

The Verdict

So, do I think you should spend your money on this viral product? Honestly, it depends on what you’re hoping to get out of it.

The pencil is creamy and genuinely lovely to use — but at $34 for the full kit, it’s worth considering whether you’d be happy investing in both products. So, the gloss becomes the deciding factor. If you’re in the market for a photogenic, glossy finish that shines in certain lighting, it’s great. But if you’re looking for something you can swipe on and forget about throughout the day, the formula may feel a little high-maintenance.

That said, I wouldn’t call POV Beauty’s lip kits a flop, nor do I think they warrant the level of online uproar they’ve sparked. They’re simply polarizing — which, in some ways, makes them more interesting.

If the TikTok conversation’s got you curious (or you simply love Mikayla), you’ll probably have fun playing with the kit. But if you want something reliable, low-maintenance, and truly everyday-friendly, you might be happier with one of these other options.