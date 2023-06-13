In the magical world of perfumery, jasmine is one of those precious flowers that are intensely multi-faceted, able to effortlessly add luxurious depth to any fragrance creation. In many scents on the market, it takes on a sweet, tropical vibe — that, of course, is beautiful for summertime and coastal getaways alike — though in other perfumes, it can also read as warm and animalistic, fruity and carefree, regal and powdery, sheer and skin-like, and beyond.

Exotic and almost otherworldly at times, the jasmine flower has been used for centuries as fragrant adornments in one’s hair (most often for royalty, or those more well off), later becoming a perfume powerhouse that is present in many feminine fragrances of today. As for where it grows? Well, it thrives in warm, tropical destinations, radiating the most serene, sensual aroma beneath the sun’s rays. And with with countless species, it currently grows naturally in places like Morocco, India, China, along the Mediterranean, and even in places like Hawaii.

No matter your fragrance preference, jasmine is likely found in some of your current fave scents. Though if you’re in need of some newness, here are 24 completely unique (and equally lovely) jasmine-filled perfumes to completely elevate your scented wardrobe.

1 Dior La Collection Privée Christian Dior Jasmin Des Anges Dior $330 See On Dior A luxurious bottle for the serious fragrance lover, Jasmin Des Anges is inspired by fields of white jasmine flowers in Grasse, France, with a rich jasmine note made a bit fruity with the aroma of honeyed apricot.

3 Earth Tu Face Jasmine Balm Botanical Perfume Earth Tu Face $89 See On Earth Tu Face Housed in a gorgeous seashell compact, Jasmine Balm Botanical Perfume is a moisturizing fragrance balm that melts into skin as the aroma of fresh jasmine petals caress you.

4 Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora A truly classic expression of the world’s most beloved florals, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine is brimming with the breathtaking notes of sumptuous jasmine, freshly-squeezed mandarin, and a sensual sandalwood note.

7 The 7 Virtues Jasmine Neroli Eau de Parfum Sephora $88 See On Sephora A bit more of a powdery floral, Jasmine Neroli is a lovely bouquet comprised of ylang ylang, orange blossom, and of course, jasmine petals.

8 Guerlain L'art & La Matière Jasmin Bonheur Eau De Parfum Guerlain $380 See On Guerlain Radiantly joy-filled, Jasmin Bonheur takes white jasmine flowers, and somehow, paints its petals with wild color by way of fresh oranges and apricots, earthy purple iris, and plush pink roses.

9 Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum Ulta $142 See On Ulta Sophisticated yet still with an air of fresh youthfulness, Idôle is a staple perfume for any fragrance wardrobe, as notes of bergamot, pear, pink peppercorn, rose, jasmine, vanilla, and a hint of patchouli swirl around you.

10 Philosophy Amazing Grace Jasmine Eau de Toilette Ulta $60 See On Ulta Luminous and a touch beachy, Amazing Grace Jasmine features notes of jasmine, rose, and muguet petals, all swimming in a sea of cool coconut water.

11 Mugler Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense Sephora $180 See On Sephora Long-lasting and statement-making, Alien Goddess Intense is filled with empowering aromas, like exotic bergamot, intoxicating vanilla bourbon, and otherworldly jasmine to name a few.

12 Le Labo Jasmin 17 Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $310 See On Nordstrom A floral fragrance that is anything but basic (or traditional), Jasmin 17 takes the classic jasmine note to new heights, pairing the white flower with the scents of bitter orange, bright neroli, warm sandalwood, and decadent vanilla.

14 Living Libations Jasmine Julep Petal Perfume Living Libations $113 See On Living Libations A floral fragrance that’s made all the more lively with citrusy blood orange and bergamot, Jasmine Julep instantly elevates your spirit.

16 Habibi Jasmine Oud Absolute Eau De Parfum Habibi $135 See On Habibi An exotic aroma that is defined by its depth, Jasmine Oud Absolute marries the softness of florals — like jasmine — with the strength of dark woods.

17 Henry Rose Flora Carnivora Eau De Parfum Henry Rose $120 See On Henry Rose A true floral fragrance that feels earthy and a bit wild by natura, Flora Carnivora brims with the scents of jasmine, tuberose, orange flower, and vetiver.

18 TOCCA Cleopatra Eau De Parfum Sephora $80 See On Sephora Just as sunny as it is seductive, Cleopatra is brimming with romantic notes of juicy grapefruit, Egyptian jasmine, and a heated vanilla musk.

19 diptyque Do Son Solid Perfum Neiman Marcus $70 See On Neiman Marcus For a more sensual scented experience, massaging Do Son onto your pulse points allows the aromas of jasmine, tuberose, orange blossom, and a unique ocean-inspired accord to invigorate your senses.

20 Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau De Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora A true femme fatale in fragrance form, Jasmin Rouge explodes with the tempting aromas of heated amber, revitalizing clary sage, and rich jasmine flowers.

23 Viktor&Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum Ulta $180 See On Ulta Inspired by hypnotic, magical potions (and adorned with an amethyst-inspired cap), Good Fortune enchants you with notes of softly spiced fennel, bewitching jasmine, and dreamy vanilla bourbon.