TikTok is a great litmus test for what people are excited about in the beauty industry. And influencers on the platform have been raving about Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty since its inception. Having been sold in the U.S. for three years, British fans have been eagerly waiting for the day it would arrive on our soil. And now, the wait is over. Rare Beauty has finally arrived this week exclusively on beauty retailer Space NK. All of the products are available to buy online now, then will launch in stores from Feb. 22.

“I’m so excited to bring Rare Beauty to the UK with Space NK so we can celebrate what makes each of us rare together,” said Gomez of the launch. The brand already has a stellar list of hero products, such as the radiance-boosting Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation to the dewy Soft Punch Liquid Blush, which has already become a hit among American beauty influencers on TikTok.

Other products include Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara for the perfect feline flick, as well as a range of beauty tools such as eyeshadow and concealer brushes.

Gomez’s messaging for the brand has been about embracing imperfection and using makeup as a tool for celebrating who you are, as well as raising awareness around mental health. What’s more is that the packaging has been designed to be suitable for those with low mobility in their hands, so more people can make use of the functionality of the products.

Over the next decade, Rare Beauty has pledged to raise $100 million to support underserved communities – this would make it one of the largest known funds in support of mental health from a corporate entity. Space NK will also be donating 1% of its direct Rare Beauty sales to the fund. With prices starting at £10, we predict that Rare Beauty will be filling up beauty shelfies across the country. Plus, there’s five other new beauty launches to get excited about this week.

