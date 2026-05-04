I’ll be the first to admit that full coverage isn’t exactly my forte. Most mornings, I’m doing my makeup in 15 minutes flat and heading straight into a sweaty subway commute, which means I can’t be bothered to babysit whatever’s on my face — I just have to hope it’s holding up better than I am.

Skin tints have become my best friend because they’re quick and easy to apply, but in the summer, they come with their own set of problems. Between the heat, humidity, and my natural tendency to turn into an oil slick, whatever coverage I do get is basically non-existent by the time I make it outside — so a little more effort for more staying power sounds like a fair trade.

All that to say, I’ve found myself foundation shopping again — not because I’m looking for full-coverage glam, but because I want something that can actually hold its own. (If it can control my forehead shine, that’s also a plus.) When I heard that Selena Gomez wore her new Rare Beauty True To Myself Natural Matte Foundation to her wedding, I figured it was worth putting to the test. Ahead, my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $38

$38 Best for: A long-wearing, velvety finish with buildable medium coverage

A long-wearing, velvety finish with buildable medium coverage Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I like: It makes my pores look airbrushed and keeps shine in check without looking flat

It makes my pores look airbrushed and keeps shine in check without looking flat What I don’t like: It doesn’t *fully* live up to every claim

Rare Beauty’s True To Myself Foundation

On paper, Rare Beauty’s new foundation feels ambitious. It’s billed as a self-priming, self-setting formula with a natural matte finish — basically, a one-step base that promises to even out skin tone, blur pores, and hold up against sweat and humidity.

Where Rare Beauty’s first foundation went dewy (and got mixed reviews for it), this one is geared toward normal to oily skin, with what the brand describes as a “whipped” texture and advanced film formers meant to help it grip and last. That said, the formula isn’t going to dry out your skin by midday — the hero ingredient is their True Comfort Complex, a skin barrier-boosting blend of sodium hyaluronate (a derivative of hydrating hyaluronic acid), ginger root (which has anti-inflammatory benefits), and algae extract (which hydrates and soothes).

Like the last foundation drop, there are 48 shades across a wide range of undertones, but the packaging has been upgraded with a pump and lock mechanism — which, compared to the original knob twist-top applicator, makes it easier to control how much product you’re using and avoid any accidental spills in your bag.

My Review

Immediately after applying Rare Beauty’s True To Myself foundation.

Matte foundation? In 2026? I’ll admit, I was skeptical — but I immediately stood corrected. It delivers a velvety finish, but not in a flat, chalky way. There was a little bit of luminosity and dimension peeking through, so my skin still looked like skin. (Well, if it was evened out, blurred, and a little FaceTuned.)

Given the claims, I tried it the first time without primer, and that might have been a mistake. I noticed a bit of separation around the dry patches on my forehead (meanwhile, my oily areas were thriving). With some hydrating skin prep underneath, though, it turned into a true soft-matte finish — balanced, lightweight, and wearable.

After eight hours of wear. 1 / 1

I also skipped powder to really see what it could do. The thought of going outside without setting my face would usually be a nightmare, but this foundation was so blurring that I could actually get away with it. The only problem? It’s not *totally* smudge-proof. (RIP to my boyfriend’s jacket.) It does, however, wear really nicely throughout the day. My skin never felt tight, the foundation didn’t settle into my creases, and by hour eight, I had just enough shine coming through to look glowy on purpose.

The Verdict

As much as this foundation claims to be self-priming and self-setting, I didn’t totally find that to be true. I got the best results with some hydrating prep underneath and a little baking powder on top, which undercuts the whole one-and-done promise. It also dries quickly, so you have to move fast when you’re blending, and layering cream products on top takes a little more effort than usual. Add in a slight bit of oxidation (I should’ve gone a shade lighter), and there’s definitely a learning curve.

Once you figure it out, the finish speaks for itself. My pores have never looked so invisible from a foundation off the bat without any extra help, and that blurred effect actually holds up. It smooths everything out without flattening your face and keeps shine in check without overcorrecting — aka, your skin, but better. If your makeup disappears by midday, you’re oily, or texture is your main concern, this is worth it.