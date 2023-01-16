We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Although there’s definitely a time and a place for full face coverage and serious glamour, we’re in an era in which the concepts of cozy clean girls, Pilates princesses, and self care queens reign supreme — and that includes being kind to your skin. Because of that, weightless yet potent and complexion-loving skin tints have taken center stage.
As is the case with the best tinted moisturizers on the market, these formulas feed your skin with powerfully nourishing ingredients that protect, hydrate, and heal your natural texture — all while providing a more even-hued, balanced, and glowing canvas for you to take on your day, be it brunch with your girls, a meeting at the office, a romantic date night, or even a steamy yoga class. These lightweight tints allow your true essence to shine through the product, melting into your skin for that barely-there look so many wish to achieve.
If you’re in need of some juicy skin care that *still* masks pigmentation issues and those pesky blemishes, here are the 13 skin tints and tinted moisturizers you’ll want to add to cart RN.