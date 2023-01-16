Although there’s definitely a time and a place for full face coverage and serious glamour, we’re in an era in which the concepts of cozy clean girls, Pilates princesses, and self care queens reign supreme — and that includes being kind to your skin. Because of that, weightless yet potent and complexion-loving skin tints have taken center stage.

As is the case with the best tinted moisturizers on the market, these formulas feed your skin with powerfully nourishing ingredients that protect, hydrate, and heal your natural texture — all while providing a more even-hued, balanced, and glowing canvas for you to take on your day, be it brunch with your girls, a meeting at the office, a romantic date night, or even a steamy yoga class. These lightweight tints allow your true essence to shine through the product, melting into your skin for that barely-there look so many wish to achieve.

If you’re in need of some juicy skin care that *still* masks pigmentation issues and those pesky blemishes, here are the 13 skin tints and tinted moisturizers you’ll want to add to cart RN.

The Skin-Loving Essential Iris&Romeo Best Skin Days SPF 25 Iris&Romeo $42 See On Iris&Romeo Keep your complexion feeling healthy with this dewy, breathable skin tint. Though it provides ultra-light coverage, the formula is packed with five powerhouse skin care ingredients (including hyaluronic acid and vitamin C) and easily layers with your favorite concealer if you need to spot-cover any problem areas.

The Glow Getter IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 Ulta $44 See On Ulta With a 90% skin care-based formula, this CC+ powerhouse features a lightweight fluid that provides medium coverage and a fresh, dewy glow. What’s more: It’s recommended for *all* skin types — even sensitive girlies like myself.

The Wonderfully Radiant Option NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sephora $46 See On Sephora For an overall brighter face with a lightly radiant finish, NARS’ tinted moisturizer protects your skin from harsh UV rays thanks to SPF 30 and is packed with buzzy vitamin C.

The Luxe Pick Chanel CC Cream Super Active Complete Correction SPF 50 Chanel $55 See On Chanel For a bit of added luxury in your daily routine, Chanel’s CC cream not only boasts an impressive SPF 50, but it seriously performs. Antioxidant and vitamin C-rich plum extract works to strengthen skin, while the coverage easily evens and brightens your complexion for a healthy glow.

The Blur-Perfecting Dream Drops caliray Freedreaming Clean Blurring Skin Tint Sephora $39 See On Sephora Brimming with prickly pear extract and vitamic C, this gorgeous tint creates a perfectly dewy, blurred, and hydrated complexion. What’s more? The conscious formula is made from ingredients of 94.5% natural origin and housed in a bottle made from 75% recycled plastic. Win win.

The Skin-Blurring Cult Fave Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Sephora $32 See On Sephora With its flexible shade range and light-to-medium coverage (with the ability to layer and build), Fenty’s cult-fave tint creates that youthfully blurred, barely-there vibe.

The Worth-The-Hype Hero Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint Glossier $26 See On Glossier With a growing shade range, Glossier’s cult-fave tint has a whole lot of hype — and for good reason. The lightweight, soft-focus formula is filled with hydrating glycerin and allows your skin to truly breathe beneath it.