The 13 Best Skin Tints For That Dewy, “Your Skin But Better” Glow

Nourish, hydrate, blur.

Here are the best skin tints for dewy, hydrated skin.
Although there’s definitely a time and a place for full face coverage and serious glamour, we’re in an era in which the concepts of cozy clean girls, Pilates princesses, and self care queens reign supreme — and that includes being kind to your skin. Because of that, weightless yet potent and complexion-loving skin tints have taken center stage.

As is the case with the best tinted moisturizers on the market, these formulas feed your skin with powerfully nourishing ingredients that protect, hydrate, and heal your natural texture — all while providing a more even-hued, balanced, and glowing canvas for you to take on your day, be it brunch with your girls, a meeting at the office, a romantic date night, or even a steamy yoga class. These lightweight tints allow your true essence to shine through the product, melting into your skin for that barely-there look so many wish to achieve.

If you’re in need of some juicy skin care that *still* masks pigmentation issues and those pesky blemishes, here are the 13 skin tints and tinted moisturizers you’ll want to add to cart RN.

The Buildable Icon

Filled with ingredients like moisturizing vitamin E via sunflower seed oil, as well as a botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and white water lily extracts, Rare Beauty’s formula works to nourish your skin while providing light yet buildable coverage.

The Skin-Loving Essential

Keep your complexion feeling healthy with this dewy, breathable skin tint. Though it provides ultra-light coverage, the formula is packed with five powerhouse skin care ingredients (including hyaluronic acid and vitamin C) and easily layers with your favorite concealer if you need to spot-cover any problem areas.

The Glow Getter

With a 90% skin care-based formula, this CC+ powerhouse features a lightweight fluid that provides medium coverage and a fresh, dewy glow. What’s more: It’s recommended for *all* skin types — even sensitive girlies like myself.

The Wonderfully Radiant Option

For an overall brighter face with a lightly radiant finish, NARS’ tinted moisturizer protects your skin from harsh UV rays thanks to SPF 30 and is packed with buzzy vitamin C.

The Luxe Pick

For a bit of added luxury in your daily routine, Chanel’s CC cream not only boasts an impressive SPF 50, but it seriously performs. Antioxidant and vitamin C-rich plum extract works to strengthen skin, while the coverage easily evens and brightens your complexion for a healthy glow.

The Seriously Dewy Darling

For a seriously enviable dewy complexion, the GloWish tint is your gal. Rose oil soothes, squalane brightens, and red bell pepper extract fights against those harsh blue light rays that emit from your tech devices, making this a must for you WFH babes.

The Blur-Perfecting Dream Drops

Brimming with prickly pear extract and vitamic C, this gorgeous tint creates a perfectly dewy, blurred, and hydrated complexion. What’s more? The conscious formula is made from ingredients of 94.5% natural origin and housed in a bottle made from 75% recycled plastic. Win win.

The Skin-Blurring Cult Fave

With its flexible shade range and light-to-medium coverage (with the ability to layer and build), Fenty’s cult-fave tint creates that youthfully blurred, barely-there vibe.

The Subtle Beauty

Though very much a sheer formula, this serum-foundation hybrid à la Rose Inc is a powerhouse featuring plumping sodium hyaluronate and moisturizing squalane for a radiant finish.

The Worth-The-Hype Hero

With a growing shade range, Glossier’s cult-fave tint has a whole lot of hype — and for good reason. The lightweight, soft-focus formula is filled with hydrating glycerin and allows your skin to truly breathe beneath it.

The Oh-So-Sheer Pick

Created by a beloved brand known for skin care, it makes all the sense in the world that Summer Fridays’ tint would be filled to the brim with complexion-loving goodies. Though it boasts sheer coverage, the formula actively heals with ingredients like soothing tiger grass, hydrating safflower oil, plumping glycerin, and juicy avocado oil, to name just a few.

The Lightweight Lover

Housed in a tiny jar with an adorable dropper (that encourages you to build as much or as little as you’d like), this luminous tint is surprisingly long-lasting because it’s water-, sweat-, and transfer-resistant — in other words, this may just be your newest best gym bag essential.

The Botanical-Filled Tint

Formulated to create the most comfortable wear — as though you have nothing on your face at all — this oil-based tint features six powerful botanicals for your healthiest complexion yet: avocado, meadowfoam, red raspberry, jojoba, camellia seed, and rosehip seed oils.