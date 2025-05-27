From impacting what you wear (hello, hemline theory) to how you shop and even the way you do your hair, you don’t have to work in finance to feel the effects of an unsteady economy.

That said, you don’t have to let the monetary circumstances put a damper on your everyday life — especially the things that bring you joy.

If you’re an avid scroller on BeautyTok, you’ve likely seen countless posts about “recession hair,” in which creators discuss the many ways they’re rethinking their hair routines to be more affordable and intentional. From embracing natural texture to discovering easy, feel-good styles and colors, it’s proof that great hair doesn’t have to come with a high price tag.

While the term itself might sound a bit scary, it doesn’t have to be. Rather, stylists and clients alike are leaning into subtlety and low-touch techniques that work with your budget and your lifestyle.

What Is “Recession Hair”?

Don’t worry, recession hair doesn’t mean doing nothing. Instead, it’s all about optimizing.

“It’s basically just another term for low-maintenance hair,” says New York City-based colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer.

Whether that be cutting back on hair dye touch-ups or haircut appointments, this trend is all about approaching everything with a smarter, more savvy perspective.

For those who have color-treated strands, this doesn’t necessarily require you to rock a solid shade — just one that doesn’t require going to the salon every other week to touch up, says Ohlmeyer.

More and more, people are sporting darker roots on purpose, glosses that buy an extra month between appointments, and color that enhances their natural hue rather than undergoing a full-on transformation.

If you’ve got a vibrant shade or are going that route with a dye job (think cool copper), Ohlmeyer says the trick is to avoid dramatic highlights and keep the ends bright. “That way, you can get a few months out of the color,” she tells Bustle.

Also key? Extend your color service by asking your stylist for an extra gloss. “Whether that means a clear one to lock in the color, making your brunette a little darker, or your red a little more vibrant, it helps,” says Ohlmeyer. “If they can make you a tinted conditioner or mask to use at home, that’s even better.”

As for haircuts, she notes that every six to eight weeks is more than necessary. “A great approach is to get one really good shaping and a heavier trim before summer, then focus on scalp health and UV protection.”

Your At-Home Routine, But Elevated

A lot of the magic happens at home with the right hair care routine.

“Washing less frequently, using color-safe shampoos and conditioners, and investing in a shower filter will help prolong your hair color,” says Ohlmeyer. “Summer is harder because people tend to wash their hair more often, so I recommend switching to something lighter but still moisturizing.” (She recommends this shampoo from Roz.)

For those with colored hair, being intentional and making small tweaks in your routine can also make a world of a difference.

“Anytime you wet your hair, you’re opening the cuticle, and that lets the color out faster,” says Ohlmeyer. “Washing less, cleaning your brushes, switching your pillowcase once or twice a week —it all helps. Even just doing a mask or oil slicked into a bun when your hair’s dirty can give you another day without washing.”

And while it might feel like going back to the basics marks a dramatic shift, the truth is, most people are using these techniques anyway — including many celebrities.

“Oftentimes, celebrities are rocking their natural shade, just elevated,” says Ohlmeyer. “Maybe it’s shinier or a little darker, but it’s not some huge transformation. It’s healthy, childhood hair color.”

She adds, “I tell my clients, when your color’s at your favorite point, lock it in with a gloss. That’s what’s going to keep it looking fresh without another full appointment.”