A ponytail is as classic as it gets. Whether you’re wearing it low and loose or high and slicked-back, you can never go wrong with the hairstyle. But perhaps you’d like to spice it up.

This season, a very Y2K-coded variation is making a comeback: the “Medusa ponytail.” Over the years, the look has been spotted on Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner — just to name a few it girls — and now it’s slithering back again for summer 2025.

The “Medusa Ponytail”

The updo features a collection of swinging braids tied up into a ponytail, giving off a serpentine effect — hence the name. According to Stephanie Angelone, a master stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in New York City, it’s inspired by Medusa of Greek mythology, who famously had a pile of snakes for hair.

Instead of just going for a high ponytail or one long braid to stay cool this season, the Medusa has a sporty early 2000s vibe that’s equal parts comfortable and chic.

Beyond being cute, it comes with some perks. “Keeping your hair pulled back helps tame your strands and keep frizz away,” says Angelone. It’ll also keep your lengths out of your face and off your neck in the heat.

“Medusa braids are so versatile,” she adds. “You can do one pony, pigtails, high ponies, or even low ponies. It works for all hair types and textures, too.” And if you recently heard the call of the bob and got a big chop, Angelone recommends adding clip-ins so you can try the look.

How To Recreate The Look

To get the look, Angelone says it all starts with the perfect slicked-back ponytail. Spritz a detangler and brush your hair to ensure it’s free of knots. Then, you can either use a brush to get your pony nice and smooth, or grab a comb and part your hair wherever you’d like to show a baby part at the top — then secure it into place with a hair tie. If you have any flyaways or frizz, you can apply a hair gel or pomade to your roots to help keep it looking sleek.

From there, section your hair into equal parts for however many braids you want to create. Braid each down to the ends, then tie them at the bottom.

Seal your updo with hairspray, and you’re good to go with a chic updo.