Kim Kardashian Just Gave The Bob A Retro Makeover At Paris Couture Week

Early in her career, Kim Kardashian was known for her signature Cher-length dark hair. But then she became a beauty chameleon of sorts, turning out jaw-dropping hair transformations on a whim. She’s gone platinum multiple times, she’s rocked Barbie pink strands, and she’s dabbled in different bang styles, and tried practically every length imaginable.

While the SKIMS founder has shown off her hair transformations everywhere from the Met Gala to awards shows, fashion week remains one of her favorite times to make a statement. The latest? None other than the Balenciaga Couture show in Paris, where her surprise appearance stole the spotlight.

At the fashion house’s presentation — during which Kardashian walked the runway, mind you — she stunned in a decidedly retro hairstyle.

Kim’s Retro Bob

On July 9, the entrepreneur strutted down the catwalk for designer Demna’s last Balenciaga show. She wore a fitted cream-colored satin silk dress, a fur coat hanging off her shoulders, pumps, and a lot of diamonds. Also notable? Her old Hollywood-style bob hairdo.

Kardashian’s dark strands sat above her shoulders and just below her jawline. It was styled in a very retro fashion, complete with a deep side part, soft waves, and a single kiss curl on her forehead. The look was created by her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton.

Paired with the Balenciaga ensemble, she looked like a 1920s-era movie star, effortlessly channeling vintage sophistication and modern couture.

The Old Hollywood Revival

Kardashian recently sported a similar look: the flipped bob. But that one leaned ’90s, while her Haute Couture hairstyle channeled an even earlier era. Instead of a slick part and sharply flipped-out ends, this vintage-style bob featured soft volume, a subtle curl, and that signature Betty Boop-esque kiss curl.

The old Hollywood aesthetic is having quite the resurgence, after all. Ever since the 2025 Met Gala, flapper-inspired hair has been everywhere. Think finger waves, gelled strands, and, of course, kiss curls.

Kardashian’s Paris Couture Week ‘do is proof that a bob is truly a versatile cut, whether you’re wearing it with ’20s-era tendrils, shaggy layers, blunt ends, or voluminous curls. If you needed a sign to cut your hair, this is it.