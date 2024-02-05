How EmRata Gets Her Makeup Done In 5 Minutes Flat

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Emily Ratajkowski tells Bustle about her partnership with Viktor & Rolf, her faux freckle hack, and the beauty essentials she’s currently obsessed with.
Now that her son has grown into a vocal toddler, though, Ratajkowski says she’s had to streamline her glam routine to just a five or so-minute beat.
“Less is more. I still love makeup, but I’ve moved towards this five-minute regimen — and I still [apply] freckles, there are specific things that I do — but I do just want to give ‘fresh face,’” she tells Bustle.
For her glow, the multi-hyphenate aims to look sun-kissed year-round. “With my makeup, I’m constantly trying to emulate that summer vibe — I want to look as fresh as possible,” she says. “Everyone says it’s a beauty trend, but I’ve stood by it for a long time and I’m happy the rest of the world agrees.”