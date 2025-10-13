Hailey Bieber's New Launch Changed How I Feel About Eye Patches

Peptides have been the “it” ingredient in skin care recently — and leading the charge is none other than the queen of peptides, Hailey Bieber. From her viral lip treatments to her peptide-packed skin care line, the 28-year-old’s commitment to peptide-maxxing runs deep. Now, she’s bringing that glazed skin energy to your under-eyes with her brand’s newest player: Peptide Eye Prep Patches.

In the name of transparency, you should know that I’m a recently converted eye cream skeptic. Not anti-skin care by any means — but I’ve been burned by too many “miracle” under-eye products that promised big results and gave… nothing. So when Rhode announced its new drop would hit Sephora on Tuesday, Oct. 14, I gave myself the weekend to put it to the test. (Spoiler: It proved me wrong.)

Right out the gate, these patches deliver. The texture is a tacky, jelly-like material that’s not wet or dry but stays fixed in place. Then there’s the cooling effect — they felt like I pulled them straight from the fridge, even though they’d been chilling in my purse all morning.

But the real surprise? My usually puffy under-eye bags looked noticeably smoother and juicier — not in a greasy way, just plumped and hydrated. My concealer went on better. Even my Saturday morning subway ride of shame felt chicer with these on.

Price: $25 for 6 patches; $47 for 12 patches

Best for: Depuffing and moisturizing tired undereyes

Depuffing and moisturizing tired undereyes Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I like: The chic design, zero-slip wear, and instant cooling and depuffing; it felt like VapoRub for my under-eyes in the best way.

Rhode’s Depuffing Eye Patches

Peptides may be making a splash on TikTok right now, but their skin care credentials go way back. Long before they hit your FYP, the ingredient has been a staple in dermatology and plastic surgery, often used to speed up healing, boost elasticity, and keep post-facelift skin looking firm and plump. That’s because peptides are short chains of amino acids that mimic the natural proteins your body releases when collagen breaks down — essentially tricking your skin into thinking it needs to make more, before damage even occurs.

When applied topically, peptides can help soften fine lines, firm up puffy skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. Just don’t expect Botox-level results overnight — dermatologists agree that peptides are a slow-and-steady-wins situation. Still, when they’re paired with hydrators like glycerin or hyaluronic acid and regularly used in your routine, they can seriously up your glow.

Rhode

That’s where Rhode’s Peptide Eye Treatment Masks come in. Designed to deliver an immediate under-eye refresh and long-term peptide-powered benefits, each patch packs a cocktail of four hero ingredients: caffeine to depuff, sodium PCA to draw in moisture, glycerin to seal it, and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-5 — the all-star skin care peptide that helps stimulate collagen production and reduce the look of dark circles by improving circulation under the eyes.

Like the rest of the Rhode lineup, these patches focus on multitasking and efficacy — and, of course, they’re also very cute. A $25 set gets you six jelly-textured patches in one of two designs: the signature lowercase “r” or the classic “rhode” logo.

My Review

I’ll be honest — my weekends aren’t exactly optimized for skin care. I’m chronically running late and have no shame in doing my makeup on the subway. So one Saturday morning, after a late Friday night, I decided to slap these on before rushing out the door for brunch.

Most eye masks slip and slide down my cheek at the slightest hint of movement, but these did not budge — even when I was running to catch the A train. They also instantly cooled my skin, and this effect lasted the entire 20-minute ride. If you’re in need of a new hangover cure, I cannot emphasize enough how cooling they really are.

Then came the moment of truth: I was waiting on the platform when two middle school girls dressed like North West approached. Naturally, I braced myself for judgment. Instead, one of them said I was “eating.” I’m pretty sure she meant the eye patches. Either way, middle school girls are the final boss of public opinion, and I feel like I passed. That alone may justify the price tag.

On day two of my experiment, I applied one patch under one eye, while leaving the other au naturel. After 20 minutes, my treated half looked noticeably glowy and more awake.

Are the eye patches a miracle cure? No. But do they deliver a quick pick-me-up? Absolutely.

The Verdict

I wanted to de-influence you. Really, I did. But as it turns out, these peptide eye patches might have a spot in my beauty routine. They hydrated and depuffed my under-eyes with zero slip or stickiness. My only gripe is the price — at $25 for six patches, they’re more of a splurge than a daily staple. Personally, I’ll be repurchasing — and rethinking my anti-eye mask approach. I stand corrected, Mrs. Bieber.