Scorpio’s intense, emotion-filled reign is a thing of the past. Sagittarius season is here in its place, and will continue from Nov. 22 through Dec. 21. A perfect way to celebrate is by painting on a Sag-inspired pedicure (as well as a manicure that embodies the sign’s aesthetic, of course).

Sagittarians are fire signs best known for their adventurous personalities. They’re often described as curious, independent, and deep thinkers who value education. The sign is also ruled by planet Jupiter, which owns growth and expansion, and is represented by an archer whose arrow is symbolically aimed towards the sky.

Those with Sagittarius placements are typically playful with their style, and are drawn to bold colors like cobalt blue, neon orange, rich purple, and bright yellow. Their adventure-seeking nature is *also* what’s to thank for their pedicure aesthetic and go-to nail art.

When it comes to artful designs on their toes, the sign has a penchant for chrome finishes atop their preferred polish color palette for a cool girl twist. They also may be drawn to high-shine, chunky glitter, or even more intricate designs like eye-catching animal print.

Here, find five pedicure ideas to take you through Sagittarius SZN 2024.

1. Electric Cobalt Blue Lacquer

An easy pedicure idea for Sagittarius season is a few coats of cobalt blue nail polish on your toes. Though simple, it still feels eclectic enough for the daring sign.

2. Unexpected Orange French Tips

A French tip pedi is a timeless choice — though trading in the classic white tip for a unique pastel orange adds a fun touch to the classic look.

3. Gilded Leopard Print

Tap the zodiac sign’s wild child nature with an out-there leopard print pedicure made even more eye-catching with gold metallic spots.

4. Purple Chunky Glitter

A Sagittarian’s pedicure M.O. is all about a “more is more” vibe. These dark purple toes with an accent nail covered in chunky glitter surely fit the bill.

5. Vibrant Yellow Chrome

Easily give your next pedi an it girl upgrade by adding a high-shine chromatic finish to your favorite shade of vibrant yellow nail polish.