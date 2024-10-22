Libra’s heavenly month is a pastel-filled memory — and in its place, Scorpio’s dark and mysterious vibes are finally ready to reign. The season runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. One way to celebrate? A pedicure that embodies this zodiac sign’s moody aesthetic.

Scorpios are often beloved for their natural-born intuition, deep passion, and intense loyalty. Given that the sign is ruled by Pluto — the planet that rules depth and power — those exact qualities can at times turn to stubbornness or jealousy. (Hence the symbol, the sharp-tailed scorpion.)

The emotion-driven water sign is often associated with witchcore and gothic aesthetics. In turn, a few of their fave colors can be dark burgundy, rich chocolate, blood red, and of course pure black.

When it comes to art for their tips and toes, Scorpios aren’t afraid of a mirror-like chrome finish, or even a little high-shine glitter. What’s more, they’d likely love a classic French vibe, though perhaps with a darker shade of polish in place of the typical white hue.

Get in on a Scorpio’s mystifying energy with five seasonal pedicure ideas that are perfect for the coming weeks.

Glittering Gunmetal Chrome

It’s no secret that chromatic finishes are on the nails of just about every single It girl right now. Given a Scorpio’s innate confidence, it makes sense that they would be drawn to a dark gunmetal chrome pedi.

High-Gloss Sultry Burgundy

When in doubt, a glossy shade of dark burgundy nail polish is not only perfect for Scorpio season, but a classic choice for the crisp fall months, too.

Spooky SZN Black French Tips

Give the French pedicure a Scorpio twist by swapping white tips for black.

Dark Chocolate Brown

One of the biggest nail trends RN is any shade of chocolate brown — and a few swipes of a rich, near-black cocoa feels fitting for this sign.

Sparkling Blood Red

For a Scorpio-approved pedi that truly shines, try adding a subtle sparkle on top of your deep red lacquer.