Scorpio’s intense reign is over, and Sagittarius season’s adventure-seeking vibes will be dominant from Nov. 22 through Dec. 21.

While Scorpios are often driven by emotion and passion, Sagittarians are fire signs that are best described as curious, independent, adventurous, and philosophical thinkers. Ruled by planet Jupiter, which owns growth and expansion, they are represented by the archer whose nocked arrow aims towards the stars.

Aesthetically, Sagittarius are fearless with their style, making them unafraid to wear bold colors or try out-there trends. When it comes to their nails, they’re often drawn to vibrant cobalt blue, bright purple, fiery orange, and vivid yellow polish — all standout shades that complement their personality.

When they go for more playful nail art designs, they may be drawn to cool girl chromatic finishes and colorful flame details. For the ultimate mani inspo, turn to Sagittarius queen Hailey Bieber, who has rocked a sultry sapphire blue set and “lemon glazed donut” nails in recent months.

Here, embrace the zodiac sign’s daring aura with 12 unique nail art designs (whether your birthday falls within the coming weeks or not).

1. Cobalt Blue Chrome

Sagittarians are associated with electric cobalt blue, which makes this daring, stiletto-shaped manicure with a mirror-like chrome finish an easy go-to.

2. Gilded Constellation

Try a set that’s just as unique as it is beautifully celestial with a violet marbled design topped with a gilded Sagittarius constellation.

3. Vivid Blue Aura Art

Make your nails look like they’re radiating Sagittarius-inspired shades of bright blue with monochromatic aura art that immediately catches your eye.

4. 3D Purple Chrome Details

Go bold or go home this Sagittarius SZN with ultra-long nails that feature 3D texture, abstract details, and the chicest dark purple chrome color.

5. Cool-Toned Flames

Honor the independent fire sign with your next mani by adorning your tips with a cool-toned flame design that will surely steal the spotlight.

6. Subtle Sagittarius Symbol

Adorn a set of neutral “mannequin nails” with your birth year and the sign’s symbol for a minimal mani that’s still elevated.

7. Vibrant Yellow-Orange Chrome

If blue nails aren’t exactly your vibe, opt for a vibrant yellow-orange polish topped with a show-stopping chrome finish.

8. Lapis Lazuli-Inspired Texture

Upgrade your next blue manicure with gemstone-like detailing that mimics the look of lapis lazuli.

9. Gothic Sagittarius Art

Represent your zodiac sign on your next mani with its name written in extra-large, chromatic purple gothic letters across every nail.

10. Bold Blue Croc Print

Recently, crocodile print nail art designs have been on the rise — and this two-toned blue take on the trend gives big Sagittarius energy.

11. Gold Glittering French Tips

’Tis the season of getting manicures with holiday-ready shine, like these glamorous French nails that feature metallic gold polish and star-shaped rhinestones.

12. Dark Sapphire Blue Glitter

Sapphire nails are trending for winter 2025 — and this glittering take on the look is deep, dark, and sparkling for Sag SZN and beyond.