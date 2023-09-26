Selena Gomez's Stormy Blue “Floating Eyeliner” Is So Parisian Chic

On Sept. 24, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram stories to share a dreamy photo of her Parisian glam. And given that the artist, actor, and beauty brand founder is all but known for her warm-toned, bronzy looks and vibrant red lips that complement her sun-kissed skin — the cool-toned pigments on her eyes felt especially fresh.

Styled by hair guru Dom Seeley, her dark espresso tresses were parted down the middle and sleekly tucked behind her ears, extending down her back for a chic (and easy-to-recreate vibe).

The true star of the glamorous look — her makeup look — included sharp, siren-esque eyes, radiantly “steamy” complexion, and subdued, semi-glossy pout.

In attendance for Paris Fashion Week, Gomez tapped makeup artist Avia Solomon to create her trend-setting “floating eyeliner” moment, which she paired with an all black ‘fit and some silver jewelry. Besides sharp, inky black winged eyeliner, Solomon also opted for icy blue eyeshadow with a frosted shimmer that stood out against the Rare Beauty founder’s warm complexion.

The duo went with a dewy, “your skin but better” vibe, and sunny, bronzed cheeks in lieu of vibrant blush shades.

As a final touch, Gomez’s lips were painted in a neutral beige hue with a soft satin finish, leaving all eyes on her cool gaze.

Solomon’s Signature “Floating Eyeliner” Look

For a breakdown of the look, Solomon pointed her Instagram followers to a previously posted tutorial, with the undisputed hero of the stormy blue look being the Melt Cosmetics Blueprint Eyeshadow Palette used in tandem with the Clinique High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner.