Over the weekend, compassionate Cancer season was officially replaced by the liveliness of Leo SZN — and given that Selena Gomez is a Cancer-Leo cusp who turned 31 years old on July 22, she spent a few days celebrating her birthday with love ones and industry friends alike (and served some serious looks, too).

Showing up and showing out to her star-studded, yet seemingly intimate event, Gomez stunned in a vibrant red Bottega Veneta mini dress adorned with 3D flower petals, straight from the Italian fashion house’s 2023 spring/summer collection. To match, she went with some strappy black Magda Butrym heels, made all the more unique with an ornate scarlet-hued flower decorating each heel. The entire look was dreamed up by her go-to stylist, Dominic J West.

Opting for a style that took her rich espresso brunette tresses off her back and shoulders, the actor, musician, and entrepreneur went with a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo (which, ICYMI, is a now-viral hairstyle as seen on Kim Kardashian and countless others). As for the hair guru behind the elegant, yet playful ‘do? Marissa Marino, a hairstylist who frequently works with Gomez, as well as Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor, and more, is to thank.

As for the makeup, Jenna Nicole’s ultra-glam makeup artistry was tapped for the evening affair, creating a sultry smokey eye with a subtle siren-esque flick, softly blushed cheeks, and a contoured lip that was finished with a bit of gloss. Lily Maldonado laminated, shaped, and tinted her eyebrows to perfection.

Keeping her toes on the minimal side, Gomez went with a barely-there, “naked” pedicure with a high-gloss, “your nails but better” look (that so happens to be trending polish color for fall). What’s more, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik painted her Barbiecore, bubblegum pink manicure.

Adding to the bright and bold vibe of her ‘fit, her complexion was made a softly bronzed golden hue, created by the celeb-loved tan artist Isabel Alysa using her own Dolce Glow products.

While the Rare Beauty founder’s birthday is a holiday in itself — the weekend also happened to mark the highly-anticipated opening of Margot Robbie’s Barbie in theaters. And given Sel is truly the main character, she gathered her closest friends and young sister for a special viewing party, all dressed in shades of hot pink.