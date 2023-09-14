From her star-studded, expectedly glamorous 31st birthday celebration, to her seriously sultry look at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, one thing has been made very clear: Red is undoubtedly Selena Gomez’s color. And especially on the heels of her fresh new single, aptly titled Single Soon and with lyrics like “I'ma do what I wanna do” — the multi-hyphenate is in an era of embracing her independence, being empowered in her sensuality, and going for bold in more ways than one.

Yet another example of the artist, actor, and Rare Beauty founder opting for some spicy scarlet hues? On Sept. 14, Gomez took to her Instagram to share a few snaps of her ultra-glam makeup moment. The look featured a thick, XXL black cat-eye with full eyelashes and a pigmented true red lip that had a semi-satin finish.

“A red lip is an instant confidence boost for me, and I wanted to share that empowering feeling with you,” Gomez noted in her caption. In other words? She has created a limited-edition red lipstick, with a matching red cap that strays from the brand’s signature soft pink hue. And aligned with Gomez’s unyielding passion for breaking the stigmas around mental health, she goes on to explain: “100% of sales will go to the Rare Impact Fund to increase access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.”

ICYWW, red hues are a major trend to watch for the cool months ahead, with dark scarlet manicures, red blush shades, and even vibrant red hair hues a major green flag — and A-listers like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and now Gomez have only cemented the vibrant hue as the must-have lip color of the moment.