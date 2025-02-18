Selena Gomez’s Hair Barrettes & Navy Nails Are Giving Y2K Princess

Selena Gomez is entering a new era. The actor recently announced her upcoming new album made in collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco. And though all of the unreleased tracks are brand new, Gomez seems to be hinting that she’s taken major inspiration from the past, particularly the early 2000s.

The singer has always made her appreciation for the early aughts known, naming Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera as some of her favorite artists. While Gomez has certainly taken cues from her predecessors music-wise, she’s also embraced the era’s defining beauty trends over the years.

Whether it’s via a high-shine lip gloss moment, a strategically messy updo, or a wash of frosted eyeshadow, the Only Murders in the Building star has proven that she isn’t afraid to experiment.

In a new post shared on Instagram, Gomez showed off her freshly styled bob adorned with the ultimate throwback accessory: barrettes. She doubled down on the nostalgia with a playful navy blue manicure. Scroll on to see her latest venture into Y2K beauty realness.

Selena Gomez’s Y2K Barrettes

@selenagomez

Gomez has donned a bob for a while now, and she’s been playing around with a variety of different styles. From wavy to sleek straight, there’s been a lot of inspo for the bob community (and for those considering making the chop).

On Feb 18. Gomez shared a video of herself on Instagram singing along to one of her unreleased songs with the caption, “I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up.”

Her adorable flipped bob — the year’s hottest hair trend — was on full display. To add to the Y2K vibes, she adorned it with two white barrettes on both sides of her face. Oh, she wore a black choker.

Her Blue Mani

@selenagomez

Do you remember the period when you thought you were so cool for having a bolder hue on your fingernails? This navy blue mani is the epitome of that slightly rebellious and eccentric time in life.

Blue nails have recently been making a comeback in the mainstream as the ultimate cool-girl shade. According to experts, it’s one you should expect to see a lot more of, too. Case in point? Gomez’s most recent set, courtesy of her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik (it’s In the Navy by Aprés, BTW).

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” pro manicurist and nail care brand founder Deborah Lippmann previously told Bustle. “We are starting to see rich blues being thrown in the mix.”

It’s versatile, cool, and so fun. What’s not to love?