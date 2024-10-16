When it comes to fall 2024’s biggest nail color trends, this year has been all about the warm tones (hello, cozy cinnamon-spiced tips). For the upcoming winter months, however, experts say the buzziest manicures are expected to take a much cooler turn.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care brand, tells Bustle. “We are already starting to see brown shades, but rich blues will be thrown into the mix as well.”

Case in point? Hailey Bieber — who is every bit a nail influencer as she is a total skin guru — recently rocked the prettiest sapphire blue set that showcased OPI’s Nail Lacquer in Midnight Mantra ($12.99).

Besides deep blues and navy, Gina Edwards, a celebrity manicurist who has worked with stars like Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid, agrees that brown is a total vibe this time of year.

“The first polish trend I love for the winter is cappuccino or chocolate colors,” she tells Bustle.

Here, find the buzziest nail polish colors for winter ’25.

1 Rich Chocolate Brown @nailsl0 For those very much in their chocolate mani era: You’re in luck, because the hue happens to be one of the biggest nail polish trends for winter 2025. “I have been loving all the latest manicure trends related to browns,” says Lippmann. “From the classic brown manicures to the glazed chocolate donut nails and beyond — brown has been trending as the latest it girl shade for clothing and your latest manicure.” Alexa, play “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter.

2 Ice Princess Pastel Blue @studio_mathilda One cool-toned shade you’re about to see everywhere? According to Edwards, pastel blue is going to dominate the trends. “Pale blue is unexpected, but will be big this winter,” she says. “It’s normally more fitting for spring and summer, but I’m seeing more polish colors crossing over and becoming the ‘it’ color outside of its season.”

3 Holiday-Ready Silver @nailsthatlooklikepaintings With the holiday season and New Year’s Eve coming up, it makes sense that pretty shades of sparkling silver would top the list of must-try nail polish hues. “A full-coverage shimmer polish is a festive yet classy color, especially for the holidays,” says Lippmann.

4 Soft Girl Sheer Pink @ronnajones For office days, date nights, elegant affairs, and every moment in between — you can never go wrong with a sheer balletcore pink on your nails. “I think minimal manicures are as popular as ever,” says Lippmann. Edwards agrees, saying that “expected neutrals” are a vibe for winter.

5 Sultry Sapphire @avrnailswatches Thanks to Bieber’s recent boy mom-coded manicure, Lippmann expects similar shades of sapphire blue polish to be a winter mainstay. “We are starting to see rich blues being thrown in the mix,” she says.

6 Cherry-Tinted Burgundy @pearliepressed In recent months, stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and more have rocked sultry burgundy nails — so it’s no wonder the trend will continue as the weather begins to chill. “A growing trend this season has been ‘cherry mocha,’ which is a classic combination of a cherry red and brown for a cool yet daring look,” says Lippmann. “Burgundy is a color that will easily keep you on trend, yet feels like a neutral, too.”

7 Cool-Toned Storm Gray @claudia_hrnandez Shades of storm gray — otherwise referred to as “stone nails” — are expected to make a major comeback for the winter of 2025. “I’m loving stormy gray polish shades,” says Edwards.

8 Metallic Pine Green @avrnailswatches Another cool-toned polish trend? Deep shades of pine tree green with a metallic finish, according to Lippmann. “My favorite chromatic polish this winter is my Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Dream Weaver,” she says. Hello, green chrome nails.

9 Deep Bordeaux Red @biosculpture_canada Red is one nail polish hue that will never go out of style — and winter is the perfect time to explore darker shades. “My favorite shade of red is a deep Bordeaux,” says Edwards. “It’s decadent, rich, and screams boss babe.”

10 Mid-Tone Cappuccino Beige @maritza.muro.73 Not so into decadent shades of dark chocolate? Try a cappuccino-inspired color for a more subtle mid-tone brown mani. “My favorite neutral shade for the winter season is dark beige,” says Lippmann.

11 Dark Purple @nails_mission_ Next to gemstone-inspired shades of sapphire blue, Lippmann says that a deep and dark amethyst-esque purple is a cool move for the wintertime For at-home manicures and pedicures, the ORLY Lacquer in Starlit Shale ($10.50) is a perfect dark purple, while the Mooncat Lacquer in Dream Within A Dream ($14) is a similar hue with a glittering finish.