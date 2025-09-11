“Pumpkin spice for fall” is about as groundbreaking as “florals for spring.” After years of showing up in everything from Oreos to makeup palettes, the world has officially hit peak pumpkin — and, let’s be honest: It’s started to feel a little… basic.

But just when it seemed like the trend had maxed out, Selena Gomez somehow found a way to make it feel cool again.

Over the past week and a half, the Rare Beauty founder has debuted not one but two different takes on the pumpkin spice manicure — both of which looked fresh, chic, and extremely not-boring. During the first week of September, she fully embraced burnt orange nail polish. But she gave the traditional fall hue unexpected twists that proved the seasonal shade can still look brand new with the right remix.

The best part? Her longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, broke down exactly how to copy both versions at home.

Pumpkin Spice Chrome

First, Gomez sported an orange chrome mani. Between the medium-length ballerina tips and the ultra-shiny finish, it served as the perfect complement to the shimmer and elongated marquis shape of her engagement ring.

To get the look, Bachik started with an orange polish that was so bright, it almost looked fluorescent, then topped it off with a silver chrome powder before sealing it all in with a clear top coat.

Toasted Pumpkin Nails

A few days later, the Only Murders in the Building star showed up on The Tonight Show to promote the series’ fifth season with yet another pumpkin spice-inspired set.

This one — which Bachick nicknamed “toasted pumpkin”— was created using PLA Gel Polish in Trick or Treat Yo’ Self.

The color itself is a rich, brown-tinged orange with subtle red undertones, giving it that “extra-burnt pumpkin” vibe, like a spiced latte with a dash of cinnamon.

Burnt Orange Is Trendy & Timeless

Pumpkin-inspired polish has always been a fall staple, but experts say it’s not going anywhere in 2025. The warm, earthy hue feels synonymous with the season — evoking foliage, fireplaces, and, well, pumpkins — and pairs seamlessly with the rest of the autumnal colors in your wardrobe.

What makes it so timeless is its versatility. It flatters every skin tone, works on nails of all lengths and shapes, and adapts easily to different styles — whether you’re going minimalist with a single-color mani or leaning maximalist with chrome, glitter, or nail art.

Pumpkin spice may have peaked everywhere else, but on your nails — thanks to Selena — it’s officially fresh again.