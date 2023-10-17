Come the crisp months of fall, the serious pumpkin obsession moves past just drinking PSLs and lighting up cozy candles. In the wonderful world of seasonal manicures, too, there is an inherent desire to adorn your tips with orange polish, warm-toned glazed finishes, and itty bitty pumpkin nail designs.

Halle Bailey, for one, most recently painted her coffin-shaped tips chocolate brown and burnt orange shades, creating a “pumpkin spice aura” nail art moment. Before that, Blake Lively tapped a cognac brown polish hue with orange undertones for a mani that all but defines the fall season.

As for some other nail art designs that have been on the rise for fall 2023? Pretty plaid prints give off those Blair Waldorf-approved back-to-school vibes, while sultry “cherry mocha” hues are truly taking over. Chocolate brown crocodile print was co-signed by none other than Hailey Bieber, and for some seriously daring vibes ahead of Halloween, vampire nail art has been serving up gothic glamour.

For a stunning set that will take you through the month of November, pumpkin-inspired manicures — from subtle to detailed — are sure to make you feel like the main character.

Here, find 14 pumpkin nail art designs to take you through the fall 2023 season.

Heart-Shaped Pumpkin Nail Art @sansungnails If you want to elevate their go-to neutral nails with a bit of those cozy fall vibes, this nail design with subtle heart-shaped pumpkins is simple and sweet.

Abstract Pumpkin-Spiced Swirls @southtxnails For a festive manicure that nods to October’s cult-fave latte of choice, opt for some pumpkin-inspired nail polish colors topped with inky abstract swirls.

Clear-Tipped Burnt Orange Nails @amyle.nails ICYMI: clear nails are having a moment in the manicure world. This seasonal take on the rising trend, however, has a lacquered base that looks like burnt pumpkin seeds.

Artistic Halloween Motifs @nailqueennadia With a patchwork of artsy nail designs that range from white ghosts to spooky black spiders, the playful orange pumpkin art adds a vibrant pop of color.

Orange Aura @addiisnails An autumn-inspired take on the celeb-loved aura nail art trend, this glowing orange set with silver chromatic details is sure to bring a whole lot of edge to your look.

Make It Matte @nailqueennadia For an adorable (and incredibly detailed) fall-time manicure, choosing a matte top coat in lieu of some high shine will allow your nail art to be crystal clear.

Pumpkin Pie Press-Ons KISS Voguish Fantasy Nails On Point, Pumpkin Pie KISS $8.99 See On KISS Inspired by the seasonal sweet treat, these KISS Pumpkin Pie press-on nails feature pumpkin-themed details that will have all eyes on your tips.

Soft Girl Pumpkin Print Nails @samrosenails For all coquettish soft girls who prefer to keep their manicures just as adorable as their aesthetic, a design that mixes mini pumpkins with tiny daisy nail art is top-tier choice.

Orange & Black Jack ‘O’ Lantern Nails @nailqueennadia Perfect for Halloween especially, these graphic jack ‘o’ lantern nail designs are made all the more dramatic with contrasting base colors on each hand.

Pumpkin-Filled Picnic Nails @brittsnailss With unique art on every single nail — included an adorable pumpkin in lieu of a traditional French tip — this picnic-themed manicure design is a total slay.

Simple PSL-Colored Tips @jadeandpolished For a classic manicure that nods to everyone’s favorite pumpkin-spiced lattes, these pretty swirls painted in a muted orange polish hue are the move.

Bright Orange Ombré Nails @addiisnails When in doubt this fall season, painting your tips with a faded French ombré design will always be an easy go-to. Go for a bright orange hue to give the look an autumnal, pumpkin-inspired twist.

Pumpkin King Tribute @jadeandpolished For a pumpkin-themed manicure (that actually can be worn throughout the cold winter months, too), this The Nightmare Before Christmas nail design features Jack Skellington, otherwise known as the “Pumpkin King.”