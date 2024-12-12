Selena Gomez got the “Ring” that she wanted from her 2020 album Rare. On Dec. 11, the actor took to Instagram to announce that she got engaged to Benny Blanco after over a year of dating. She shared photos from his romantic proposal that involved a picnic and Taco Bell. “Forever begins now...” she captioned her post.

However, it was Gomez’s stunning engagement ring that took center stage as she flaunted her new bling with several close-up images. Her proposal outfit was also an unexpected yet fitting choice, adding glamorous and casual flairs to her recent quiet luxury aesthetic.

Selena’s Stunning Ring

Blanco proposed with an appropriately massive ring that may be tied to one of Gomez’s hit singles. On Instagram, she showed off a marquise-shaped diamond stone, which was set on a yellow-gold pavé band full of smaller-cut round diamonds.

This could be a nod to her 2013 song “Good For You.” In the track, Gomez describes herself as a “marquise diamond” that could “even make that Tiffany jealous,” which would be very accurate for her engagement ring as well.

Experts at British jeweler Steven Stone estimate that Gomez’s marquise diamond was four carats and worth a whopping $200,000. However, Ann Grimmett, VP of merchandising at Jared, gave a six-carat estimate with an even higher $225,000 value.

Selena’s Proposal Outfit

Although she likely didn’t know it at the time, Gomez chose a luxurious look for her proposal, which took place at a private romantic picnic that Blanco had set up (with Taco Bell in the food basket).

The star wore a fur coat made of shaggy beige fur with voluminous sleeves and statement shoulder pads. She contrasted her glamorous top with her favorite pair of everyday denim, wide-legged, light-wash jeans from Banana Republic that she wore back in October. The pants currently retail for $120, which is modest compared to her new bling.

Gomez completed her outfit with white high-top sneakers and seemed instinctually prepared to let her engagement ring shine by wearing no other jewelry or accessories.