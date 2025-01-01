The 2024 holiday season may be officially over — but at Sephora, the gifting is just getting started.

The beauty retailer has finally revealed its 2025 birthday gift offerings, and they include makeup, skin, and hair products from some of the most-hyped brands (like Summer Fridays and MAKEUP BY MARIO).

Here, take a peek at what you can score when your birthday rolls around.

Sephora’s 2025 Birthday Gifts

Starting on Jan. 1, Sephora is offering six free gifts for all Beauty Insider members, along with an additional exclusive option for VIB and Rouge members.

For one, you can snag mini versions of Summer Fridays’ cult-adored Jet Lag Mask and viral Lip Butter Balm in its Pink Sugar shade.

Total glam lovers will also be happy to see a gorgeous pink-toned lip combination from MAKEUP BY MARIO in travel-friendly form, featuring the brand’s MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum and Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencils.

Those in need of a hair care upgrade can choose the amika bundle, which has samples of the line’s shampoo, conditioner, and mask from its strand-repairing “the kure” collection.

There’s another skin-centric gift courtesy of LANEIGE — specifically, itty bitty versions of the Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, Lip Sleeping Mask, and Water Bank Cream Moisturizer.

Fragrance fanatics can opt for a new scent with travel-sized takes on two different fragrances from Juliette Has A Gun: Not A Perfume and Juliette.

Kérastase has also joined in on the fun with sample sizes of its Magic Night Serum and Elixir Ultime — both of which are especially perfect for dry or damaged hair.

Courtesy of Sephora

If you’re a VIB or Rouge member, you will also have access to the two-piece Skinfix option, which includes the Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream and the Triple Lipid Activating Serum.

While this gift is only available from January through March, Sephora will be offering up rotating options throughout the remainder of 2025, with other featured brands including Burberry and KAYALI.

How To Redeem Your Free Gift

Beauty Insider customers can step inside any Sephora or Sephora in Kohl’s location to snag their gift for free. For those shopping online or in the app, you can redeem your birthday goodie with a minimum order of $25.

For those who aren’t into the offerings this year, you can choose to exchange your free gift for a total of 250 Beauty Insider points, which are redeemable exclusively in-store.

Happy shopping, besties.