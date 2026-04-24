If you’re even casually tuned into beauty, you know that when a trend takes off in Korea, it rarely stays there for long. Lately, my Instagram Explore page has been locked onto one thing: sequin nails.

This isn’t a more-is-more, rhinestone-piled manicure moment (though that era isn’t fully behind us). Rather, the designs gaining traction feel more deliberate. Think rows of sequins standing in for French tips, scattered dots breaking up solid bases, and polka-dot patterns take the fatigue out of drawing perfect circles.

With the extra hour of daylight in spring, it makes sense that a little sparkle suddenly feels appealing. More broadly, though, sequins line up with where nail art is heading right now: intention over excess. It’s less about how much you can fit onto one nail, and more about how it’s all arranged.

There’s also an undeniable Y2K thread that runs through it all — floral motifs that look lifted from vintage denim and butterfly patterns that wouldn’t look out of place on Mariah Carey circa 2000. (IYKYK.) Nostalgia has a way of sticking around in beauty, so don’t expect this trend to fade until frosted lids and metallic lips do, too.

Ahead, 15 sequin nail designs that are sure to take over your feed.

1 Sparkle Tips Instagram / @oursnailshop Switch up your usual French tip with a matcha green ombré and two rows of sequins. It’s playful without doing too much.

2 Y2K Flowers Instagram / @yuri.nakashima These layered sequin flowers look lifted straight off a pair of bedazzled early-2000s jeans — and as an accent nail, they’re the perfect detail you didn’t know you were missing.

3 Studio 54 Sequins Instagram / @nailsbyheather.errington For a different kind of throwback, try densely-packed, silver sequins that turn each fingertip into a disco ball.

4 Funfetti Fingers Instagram / @leannehaycocknails Spring is your cue to bring color back into the rotation — and this shiny, scattered rainbow set is about as easy as it gets to DIY.

5 Micro Dots Instagram / @nail_nid Polka dots require a bit of precision when it comes to placement — but with sequins, you don’t have to stress about perfectly painted circles.

6 Mermaid Trims Instagram / @hinako__osawa Blue manicures are about to be everywhere this summer, but a shimmery seaglass trim is what will make yours feel one step ahead.

7 Half Moons Instagram / @nailmaison Clean but a little offbeat, this double-outline design is for someone who’s into just enough detail — not loud, but definitely not boring.

8 Touching Grass Instagram / @b.by_you Instead of stacking sequins, this version sticks with one per petal — pink on the outside, a blue center, and a green base that adds to that kitschy, fun vibe.

9 Mixed Materials Instagram / @momentoff.nail Sequins pair surprisingly well with other spring trends — namely, fishnet accents, polka dots, and florals — for a set that feels busy in theory, but totally works.

10 Star Power Instagram / @_o_at_ For a fun switch-up, try heart- or star-shaped sequins. They catch the light just as much, but with a little more personality.

11 Sequin Omakase Instagram / @artlab_nail If you can’t pick just one design, then don’t. This sequin “omakase” approach mixes sizes, placements, and textures for a final result that’s entirely your own.

12 The Butterfly Effect Instagram / @kanako_nutt Arranging sequins into a butterfly pattern might sound tedious, but the payoff is worth it. With every hand movement, the wings flicker like they’re mid-flutter.

13 XL Sequins Instagram / @nailstudio_hamong Magenta polish gets a boost from oversized sequin bubbles scattered throughout — like grape soda with a little extra fizz.

14 Monochrome Moment Instagram / @yurina.nails Whatever shade you choose, keeping the base and sequins in the same color family makes the look feel more polished and wearable.