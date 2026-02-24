Just when spring felt within reach, a blizzard hits. (Rude.) The silver lining? Six more weeks of winter means a little extra time to plan the manicure that’s going to carry you into warmer weather.

Next season’s nail art trends are nice and light — the beauty equivalent of swapping a wool coat for a trench. Chrome and cat-eye aren’t going anywhere, and neither are polka dots or plaid. But just because they’ve been around doesn’t mean they’re stale. Case in point: Even French tips and floral designs are getting the spring-cleaning treatment. Sequins and metallic details are used sparingly, negative space is replacing all-over art, and textural finishes have taken center stage.

Across the board, the mani vibes feel playful without feeling overdone. Sheer bases set the foundation for details that feel intentionally placed rather than piled on — a chrome accent here, a gingham pattern there, maybe a couple sequin blooms if you’re feeling fancy.

In other words, spring 2026 nail art trends aren’t necessarily reinventing the wheel, but they are giving it a really good polish. Ahead, the expert-approved mani designs that are sure to make it on your mood board long before the weather actually cooperates.

1 Pastel Polka Dot Instagram / @gellish.studio Spotted: the nail trend that’s not going anywhere. “I love the polka dot era,” says celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng. “It will live into this spring, going into a pastel palette.” Take these strawberry matcha nails, for instance — sage and pink get paired with alternating dots for a manicure that looks like handpainted Easter eggs.

2 Cat-Eye Frenchies TikTok / @diarynail_240404 For the neutral nail lovers, velvet French tips — á la Hailey Bieber — are the way to make a statement without going full candy-coated. The champagne-toned magnetic shimmer adds depth while keeping the overall vibe clean and understated. That said, “people are also starting to use pastel cat-eye gel as the color for the tips themselves,” according to Nail Thoughts founder Katie Masters.

3 Skittle Nails Instagram / @chummy.nails If picking one shade feels impossible, why not wear them all at once? A mix of pink, pistachio, buttercream, mushroom brown, and dolphin-skin blue join forces to create a mismatched yet cohesive manicure courtesy of spring’s earthy color palette. As Masters says, pops of pastel “make a statement enough on their own” without the need for nail art.

4 Isolated Chrome Instagram / @paiwaloves “The most requested technique right now is isolated chrome,” Peng says, and it’s no wonder why. Rather than covering the entire nail, these molten metallic designs deliver a daintier, more ethereal vibe — especially when paired with opalescent accents. “First, apply a matte top coat or no-wipe gel, then draw out where you’d like your isolated chrome to live,” explains Peng. “Cure and apply your chrome of choice. There are so many great looks from this application.”

5 Mob Wife Tips Instagram / @theoct_marina Last year, French tips went micro — but this season, they’re bulking up. “Clients are liking when the design is done on half the nail,” says Peng. “The grow-out looks more natural, and they get to enjoy the nails longer, too.” Plus, chunky tips feel like a power move, thanks in no small part to the major Carmela Soprano energy.

6 Gingham Patterns Instagram / @lookbyeloise Where plaid manicures left off in the fall and winter, picnic nails are set to pick up this spring. “Plaid is going to stay around for a bit — just a different version of it,” says Masters. Expect monochrome gingham patterns that still incorporate texture and dimension — and even the occasional ladybug nail art.

7 Holographic Finishes Instagram / @ndao.shoreditch.nailsalon Prepare for the complete opposite of dark, moody cat-eyes with spring’s holographic nail trend. “Chromes will be layered on top of magnet gels,” says Masters. For an airy, holographic glow, try a lavender-blue base finished with a coral-red chrome. Come springtime, all that depth and dimension get the chance to shine with an extra hour of daylight.