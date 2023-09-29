We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Shanina Shaik is a master in the art of effortless glam. She’s walked runways for Victoria’s Secret and Jason Wu, and her signature sun-kissed freckles, sky-high cheekbones, and hazel-tinged siren eyes have graced the covers of major magazine, but recently, the Australian model and new mother is starting a new venture: a beauty brand in partnership with Beaubble. Her first launch is a mascara and lash treatment in one: Sala’s Nostalgic Nineties Mascara, meant to emulate the off-duty supermodel vibe of the ‘90s and made with nourishing vegan biotin, panthenol, and camellia oil. “It wakes me up and makes me feel like I've done my makeup, even without wearing any makeup,” says Shaik.
Ahead, Shaik gives Bustle an exclusive glimpse into the holy-grail skin care products she counts on to keep her skin looking bright and dark circles at bay — all while juggling the responsibilities of being a full-time model, mother and newly-minted brand creator. Watch Shaik’s 7 Days Of Skin video for her time-saving products, then shop them all below.