Shanina Shaik is a master in the art of effortless glam. She’s walked runways for Victoria’s Secret and Jason Wu, and her signature sun-kissed freckles, sky-high cheekbones, and hazel-tinged siren eyes have graced the covers of major magazine, but recently, the Australian model and new mother is starting a new venture: a beauty brand in partnership with Beaubble. Her first launch is a mascara and lash treatment in one: Sala’s Nostalgic Nineties Mascara, meant to emulate the off-duty supermodel vibe of the ‘90s and made with nourishing vegan biotin, panthenol, and camellia oil. “It wakes me up and makes me feel like I've done my makeup, even without wearing any makeup,” says Shaik.

Ahead, Shaik gives Bustle an exclusive glimpse into the holy-grail skin care products she counts on to keep her skin looking bright and dark circles at bay — all while juggling the responsibilities of being a full-time model, mother and newly-minted brand creator. Watch Shaik’s 7 Days Of Skin video for her time-saving products, then shop them all below.

Monday HEARTFELT Gentle Rose Cream Cleanser Liberty Belle $46 See On Liberty Belle Shaik opts for creamy, hydrating products that nourish her skin instead of stripping it — and this cleanser from Liberty Belle is her go-to. “It’s gentle, it softens and leaves [my skin] very hydrated,” she says. “It’s one of my faves.”

Tuesday Peptide Lip Treatment Rhode $16 See On Rhode Always at arm’s reach, Rhode’s lip treatment in Vanilla is the secret to Shaik’s envy-inducing lips. Her favorite part? The nostalgic vanilla and shea butter fragrance. “It reminds me of my teenage years,” she says. “It creates this juicy, plump lip and softens your lips as well.”

Wednesday Plant Stem Cell Retinol Kora Organics $75 See On Kora Organics Despite quitting retinol because of her pregnancy, Shaik loves Kora Organic’s retinol so much that she immediately incorporated it back into her beauty routine after giving birth. As the final step in her nighttime skin care routine, Shaik counts on this vitamin C-infused, TikTok-viral eye cream from Ole Henriksen every night to hydrate and brighten her under-eyes. “Hydration on your eyes is important,” she stresses.

Thursday Rataplan Water Parsley Calming Sun Cream Empress Korea $69 $48.30 See On Empress Korea Even on the busiest mornings, Shaik stops to put on sunscreen. She swears by Korean brand Rataplan’s SPF 50 version, which she discovered in Seoul. “It doesn’t leave this film,” she says. “It feels like a moisturizer!”

Friday BANILA CO Clean It Zero Revitalizing Cleansing Balm Amazon $36 See On Amazon Another product she discovered in Seoul: Banila’s Clean it Zero cleansing balm. She uses it to remove all traces of makeup and says it “gets rid of all the bacteria and grime that’s on your skin.” To help with her skin barrier, Shaik loves patting Rhode’s Glazing Milk into her skin, giving her skin a nourished glow.

Saturday Anti-Aging Body Balm Osea $100 $84 See On Osea Osea’s body balm focuses on locking in moisture and offers a tightening effect, which makes it perfect for after the shower. “I love this body balm because it’s a bit thicker and it’s great for nighttime,” she says. “It holds hydration and feels like a holiday.”