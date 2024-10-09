With temperatures dropping — and me having to deal with my generally dry skin getting even drier — moisturizer is definitely the most important part of my skin care routine. Nothing feels worse than waking up with a face that feels tight and uncomfortable or dealing with the annoying dry patches that disrupt my makeup application (and then my mood).

Because of this, I have pretty high standards for skin hydration, especially when it comes to what I’m using in my nighttime routine. My face moisturizer should be heavy, yet easily blendable and not leave a greasy finish that stains my pillows. The goal is to wake up with a glowy, soft, and supple finish (think a Moo Deng-like sheen).

Tired of dousing my face with Aquaphor every evening, I had all but given up — until now. Shiseido’s new Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream is that girl when it comes to skin rejuvenation and revitalization.

Known for its innovative and luxurious formulas, the Japanese beauty brand has raised the bar yet again. With major anti-aging properties, this cream also provides top-tier barrier protection and heavy-duty moisture. In other words, it’s everything I was looking for all bottled up in one chic package. Below, you’ll find all the details about this A-plus emollient that’s become a staple in my skin care routine.

Fast Facts

Price: $298

$298 Best for: Providing intense hydration while targeting fine lines, sagging, firmness, volume, elasticity, and radiance.

Providing intense hydration while targeting fine lines, sagging, firmness, volume, elasticity, and radiance. Your Rating: 5/5

5/5 What we like: A little goes a long way; it delivers on glow-boosting moisture; and it’s refillable.

Shiseido’s Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream

This product’s claim to fame is its clinically tested anti-aging properties that promise to leave you with brighter, plumper, and smoother skin. Think of it as a supercharged night cream that provides rejuvenating beauty sleep for your complexion.

Infused with Japanese ingredients, the formula is thick, but not greasy as it melts into the skin for an ultra-hydrating and luminous finish that lasts overnight. Once you finish a jar, you can purchase a refill for $268.

Courtesy of Shiseido

Key Ingredients

Exclusive LonGenevity Complex : This antioxidant-rich blend includes Japanese Enmei herb, vitamin C, green tea, and Skingenecell 1P (an amino acid derivative from the brand) to improve the skin barrier function and smooth the skin.

: This antioxidant-rich blend includes Japanese Enmei herb, vitamin C, green tea, and Skingenecell 1P (an amino acid derivative from the brand) to improve the skin barrier function and smooth the skin. Sakura (Cherry Blossom Leaf) Extract and Peach Leaf Extract: These two fruit extracts help boost elastin levels and strengthen the skin.

These two fruit extracts help boost elastin levels and strengthen the skin. Licorice Extract, Rosemary Extract, and Okra Extract: This trio of botanicals works to brighten and smooth your complexion.

This trio of botanicals works to brighten and smooth your complexion. Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant provides hydration to the skin.

My Review

Ever since finishing up a course of Accutane in 2021, my skin has remained quite dry. During the colder months, I experience a lot of peeling around my nose, which affects my makeup application — so much so that I often have to use a light layer of Aquaphor underneath my primer. But Shiseido’s latest launch has solved my dilemma.

The formula strikes the ideal balance between being heavy enough to see results yet lightweight in a way that I feel is actually penetrating my skin. My face genuinely feels so replenished after using, but I don’t look or feel oily — which is something that used to feel impossible to find. It truly melts into my complexion, giving me a radiant finish and the softest skin ever... and the results last. I’m usually rushing to apply my morning moisturizer, but after incorporating this product into my nighttime regimen, my skin holds onto moisture so much better than it did before.

As a bonus, the product has a very relaxing, spa-like scent that sends me into a calming trance. And the packaging adds to the luxurious vibes, so I always feel like I’m getting a five-star treatment from the comfort of my bathroom.

The Final Verdict

Shiseido truly ate this up. While it’s more of a splurge, you only need to use a pearl-sized amount, so it’ll last you — plus, IMHO, the results speak for themselves. This product has changed my skin care game as a dry skin girlie. If you have similar skin concerns as I do, treat yourself — and be prepared to be gagged at the results.