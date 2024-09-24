As far as skin-spiration goes, Hailey Bieber is — to quote Charlie XCX — most people’s favorite reference, baby. The model created Rhode, for goodness sake — a cult-favorite line of peptide-based beauty essentials — and is famous for her crystal clear, impossibly dewy complexion (glazed donut skin, anyone?).

Though in our year 2024, a new it girl has risen to the top of the beauty #goals list... and it just so happens to be a very adorable, very plump, very chaotic baby hippo named Moo Deng. I’m campaigning for this perfectly stunning jungle animal to be what comes up when you google “glass skin.”

If you’re not familiar, glass skin is a Korean beauty trend that requires a multi-step, ultra-hydrating skin care routine, and is often paired with the similarly buzzy “skin slugging” craze. The result? A seemingly poreless complexion that appears to have the sheen and luminosity of glass (just like Miss Moo Deng).

In short: Moo Deng is the ultimate beauty queen. To help you achieve her famous, uber-slick glow, keep scrolling for the skin and makeup picks our editors are reaching for.

1 The Weightless Glassy Oil The Outset Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil Sephora $44 See On Sephora “Though I have sensitive skin, I love treating my complexion to a decadent oil — and this one from The Outset has all of the lushness I want and need without feeling heavy. Moo Deng, who?” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Essential All-Over Glaze Glazing Milk Rhode $30 See On Rhode “Say hello to the star of my nighttime skin care routine: the Rhode Glazing Milk. In an instant, this creamy liquid adds deep hydration and a juicy sheen all over my skin and décolletage — and it lasts for quite some time after application. It truly is liquid perfection IMO.” — ORR

3 The Refreshed Skin Mist Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist Sephora $21 See On Sephora “If you need an instant refresh throughout a long day, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mist will be your new best friend. Formulated with moisturizing glycerin and skin-healing ceramides, just a few spritzes leaves you feeling soothed and endlessly glowy.” — ORR

4 The Juicy Makeup Base e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter Ulta $14 See On Ulta “If a radiant makeup base is your M.O., not only is the viral Halo Glow an affordable fave, but it can work solo or beneath your current fave foundation. Packed with squalane, hyaluronic acid, and sunflower seed oil, it truly glides onto skin like a dream, leaving you looking youthfully fresh and seriously dewy.” — ORR

5 The On-The-Go Glow Stick Chanel BAUME ESSENTIEL Multi-Use Glow Stick in Sculpting Ulta $48 See On Ulta “This balm should be rebranded to ‘Moo Deng skin-in-a-stick’ (though I'm not sure how Chanel would feel about that) because it imparts a glassy, mirror-like shine in a flash. Anytime I wake up with dull or lackluster skin, I reach for my trusty Baume de Essentiel — one swipe is all it takes to add a luminescent glow to my cheekbones, brow bone, and cupid's bow.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

6 The Oh So Luminous SPF Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminsing Skinscreen Serum Cult Beauty $52.44 See On Cult Beauty “I get compliments on my skin every single time I wear this Aussie SPF (which, these days, is pretty much every day). Something about the milky formula sinks in instantly and leaves the most luminous glow behind. It's an SPF, but it's also a glow-giving primer and skin treatment in one. I've never used a sunscreen that makes my skin look more silky and light bulb-esque — I think Moo Deng would approve.” — FX

7 The Ultra-Luxe Serum The Regenerative Serum Eighth Day $325 See On Eighth Day “I've been using this water-like serum every night for the past few weeks, and I'm blown away by the results. My skin is noticeably smoother, thanks to the glycolic acid, and bouncier, thanks to the slew of peptides. My skin is looking as plump and moist as Moo Deng's adorably round body, and chances are very low I'll ever be without this serum in my medicine cabinet ever again.” — FX

8 The Dewy Skin Liquid Glow Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator in Starglow Sephora $28 See On Sephora “To add a Moo Deng-esque sheen to your beat, simply apply a layer (or two) of this illuminator to your beauty routine. You can put it on right before your makeup, or slather it on top. I'd recommend the latter for hippo skin slickness — just remember: more is more.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

9 The Seriously Nutrient-Dense Oil Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Oil Perricone MD $105 See On Perricone MD “My favorite face oil doubles as a Moo Deng skin essential. You're feeding your complexion ultra-nourishing fatty acids via chia oil while also plumping your face with moisture. Whenever I use it in lieu of a face cream before makeup, it leaves me with *the* dewiest finish that basically makes me look like I just took a dip in the watering hole.” — RL

10 The Hydrating Blonzer Miracle Balm All-Over Glow in Pinky Bronze Jones Road $38 See On Jones Road “This is truly such a multipurpose makeup product, and it works miracles for a Moo Deng glow. The Pinky Bronze shade is an uber-flattering mauve-y brown (the same color as Moo Deng's cheeks — literally), and its buttery, moisturizing formula melts into your skin for added radiance. Apply it to the apples of your cheeks for a baby hippo-like luminosity.” — RL