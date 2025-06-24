Sofia Richie's New "French Bob" Is Straight Out Of A Euro Summer Mood Board

Each time summer rolls around, it’s practically guaranteed that a few of your favorite celebrities or friends will make the switch to the short hair side.

You see, the bob life didn’t choose them — summer did. The face of this season’s hottest variation? Sofia Richie Grainge, who has just debuted her new stylish ‘do that’s sure to inspire haircuts everywhere.

According to the model’s TikTok, her decision was both a want and a need. In a video posted on June 21, she shared that she had been thinking “long and hard” about chopping her hair, and that her dry and over-processed strands ultimately pushed her over the edge.

Now, as she continues her enviable romp around the south of France, she’s sporting a very chic, trendy version of the classic bob.

Sofia Richie’s French Bob

Richie surprised her followers by swapping her signature collarbone-length blonde hair for a sleek, blunt-cut chop, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist George Curran. The new mom’s strands now graze her chin for the sweetest — and freshest — way to bop around this season. It’s a style she and Curran have dubbed a “French bob.” How fitting.

On TikTok, Richie further broke down why she made the switch.

“I've done one too many keratin treatments on my hair for the past six months. I've just been cutting at it, cutting at it, hoping that I'd get this dead away,” she explained before noting that she decided she wanted a “fresh start.”

Talk about a très chic transformation.

The “Riviera Bob”

Beauty inspiration often trickles down from Europe, so it’s no surprise that some of this season’s hottest hair trends come from across the pond.

“I think we can all agree that bobs are influenced by Europe this summer,” Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, previously told Bustle.

The Riviera cut falls somewhere between a long bob and a shag, and its magic lies in the fact that it feels chic enough to wear daily and requires little styling. It’s meant to look lived-in and low-effort, two essential characteristics of the Parisian lifestyle.

“The Riviera bob has a length beyond the chin and above the shoulders, similar to the Italian bob,” Abramite explained. “But it’s a wavier, more relaxed version of the latter as it has looser, textured layers.”

Ready to make the switch? Abramite recommends asking for a bob that “sits above or just grazes the shoulders, with texturized medium to long layers.” Here’s hoping it helps manifest a getaway to Cannes.