We Found The $16 Secret To Sofia Richie Grainge’s Slicked-Back Bun

For stars like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and beyond, one thing is for certain: a posh, slicked-back bun moment will *always* be a serve, no matter the venue or occasion. Sofia Richie Grainge is another noted fan of the chic, “clean girl” hairstyle. She has donned the look on countless red carpets, yes — but she also rocked a low bun moment on her wedding day.

According to Kathleen Riley, Richie Grainge’s right-hand hairstylist, re-creating the perfect “quiet luxury” updo is possible — easy, even — with the help of Nexxus’ new, rose-scented hair wax.

How To Nail The Slicked-Back Bun

Thanks to A-list clients like Richie Grainge, Riley has become the internet’s reigning queen of slicked-back buns. She says the secret is to overuse your product — more is more.

“For Sofia’s Grammys look, I used the Slick Stick on her hairline and around the part, before pulling it into a ponytail,” she tells Bustle. “I also layered it in between sections to ensure the pony was super sleek and tight, without any flyaways.”

As a finishing touch, Riley recommends applying wax with your fingertips to slick down any rogue baby hairs.

You Can Get Sofia’s Look For $16

Formally launching alongside a range of new Nexxus hair styling products — which includes oil, heat protection spray, and more — Nexxus’ Slick Stick Strong Hold Hair Wax ($15.99) is currently available to shop at stores like Ulta, CVS, Walmart, and Target.

Formulated with nourishing coconut oil, the gentle, but firm, wax works to lay down flyaways and unwanted frizz. It applies easily, gliding on directly from the tube without damaging even the most delicate strands.

In other words? This buzzy new launch is Riley *and* Richie Grainge approved.