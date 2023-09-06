Sofia Richie Grainge, the official queen of quiet luxury, finally dropped her sleek bun technique on TikTok where it quickly racked up nearly 20 million views. While Richie Grainge’s bun is considered one of the chicest around, she swears up and down that it’s actually her go-to lazy girl hairstyle — and one that’s super easy to do.

In her video, Richie Grainge is fresh out of the shower with wet hair, which she says is the key to creating a perfectly tight bun. To achieve the look, she applies a detangling spray and a hair mask, and then uses a brush to pull her hair back “as tight as she can” before applying a hair oil for shine. The result is perfection, but experts say the technique could use a few tweaks.

According to Brittany Johnson, a licensed stylist and senior brand marketing manager at wig and extension brand Mayvenn, it’s important to pay attention to how you treat your hair when it’s wet. “Your hair is in a more fragile state while wet, so extra manipulation, pulling, and tugging does have the potential to cause damage — and even more so for strands that are already comprised, chemically- or color-treated, or otherwise prone to breakage,” she tells Bustle.

It does make sense to detangle your hair while it’s damp as that’s when it’s easiest to manipulate, but she notes you need to go slow and use the right tools for the task. Johnson recommends a Wet Brush or a Tangle Teaser, which are offered for a variety of hair densities, textures, and curl patterns. “Ideally, you’d want to start detangling from the bottom of your strands too and work your way up the hair shaft,” she says. “Pulling from the root can cause unnecessary tension.”

The tightness of Richie Grainge’s bun is also slightly problematic. Not only does she pull it back while wet, but she also secures it as tightly as possible with a hair tie. While it’s OK to wear an extra sleek bun on occasion, consistently slicking your hair back super tight like this — whether it’s wet or not — can definitely leave your hair more prone to breakage, says Johnson, and that’s especially true if you’re using high-tension hair ties or if you’re always tying it back in the exact same place.

Tight buns may even lead to an issue called traction alopecia. “Traction alopecia is a form of hair loss caused by continuous pulling force on the hair root,” says Abbey Yung, a trichologist with hair care brand Nioxin. “In this case, traction alopecia could occur from repeatedly wearing a slicked back for extended periods of time.” You’ll know it’s too tight if you notice hair loss or thinning at the hairline. “It's completely fine to wear this style from time to time, but it's best to avoid extended daily wear of tightly pulled styles like this,” she says.

As a side note, Yung points out that Richie Grainge applies product to the end of her hair and then briskly rubs her strands between her fingers — another technique she recommends you skip. “I'd avoid applying any products to the ends of your hair by rubbing your ends back and forth between your hands quickly,” she tells Bustle. “This can definitely cause breakage on the most fragile part of our hair.” That’s because of the friction you’re creating between your strands. But that’s not to say you can’t try a more hair-friendly bun.

How To Create The Perfect Slicked-Back Bun

Here, Johnson explains how to create a sleek bun à la Richie Grainge without the damage.

1. Spritz On A Detangling Spray

Start by applying a leave-in conditioner or detangling spray throughout and brush through with a Wet Brush, starting at the ends. “It’s important to really work it through all around,” Johnson says. “It can be easy to focus on the top of your hair and the back or around the hairline, but make sure all of your strands get the moisture they deserve.”

2. Apply A Leave-In Product

Next up, “apply a heavier leave-in product that makes sense for your hair type,” Johnson notes. “For straight and slightly wavy hair, a lightweight mask or leave-in will do. For curly and coily hair, a heavier cream or cocktailing a gel or cream together to give hold without stiffness often works wonders.”

3. Set Your Part

Determine where you want your part to live, whether that means right down the middle or off to one side. “Using a rattail comb, like the one Sofia uses in the video, is a great tool to get a super clean part line,” Johnson says.

4. Create Sections

“After you part your hair, separate the sections in front of your ears on either side, just as Sofia did,” Johnson says. “You’ll use these to finish the bun.”

5. Begin To Brush Your Hair Back

Using a brush that’s safe for your hair, slick the back section of your hair up into a ponytail, and secure with a low-tension scrunchie. “For thicker hair types, don’t be afraid to work in sections and slick back a bit of hair at a time,” Johnson says. “This is super important for the sleek look — if your hair isn’t fully detangled or you try to slick back a section on top of one that’s still bumpy, your style isn’t going to give what you want.”

6. Add In The Front Pieces

Once the back of your hair is secure — but not too tight — start to add in the front pieces. Brush one side back at a time, using a brush to gently smooth your strands against your head.

7. Finish With Oil

Once your bun is secure, use a finishing oil or a light hairspray to keep flyaways in place and to add a dose of shine. Et voila.

Studies referenced:

Pulickal, JK. (2023). Traction Alopecia. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2023 Jan–. PMID: 29262008.

Mayo, TT. (2021). The art of prevention: It's too tight-Loosen up and let your hair down. Int J Womens Dermatol. doi: 10.1016/j.ijwd.2021.01.019.

Experts:

Brittany Johnson, licensed stylist, senior brand marketing manager at Mayvenn

Abbey Yung, trichologist with Nioxin