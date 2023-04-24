And just like that, Sofia Richie — NUDESTIX’s Beauty Director and TikTok’s newest it-girl — has officially married Elliot Grainge, a major music executive (who prefers to work behind the scenes).

In a timelessly luxurious ceremony in France’s ever-exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Richie took Vogue Weddings behind the scenes to show her three custom Chanel gowns to be worn throughout the wedding weekend. Of course, all three were just as modest and chic as the last, though the show-stopping gown she chose to share her vows in had a glamorous high-neck, detailed with lavish beading that sparkled in the French sunlight as her father, Lionel Richie, walked her towards her groom.

As for Richie’s effortless glam? She went that complete quiet luxury, “old money” vibe, opting for an on-trend, slicked-back low bun with a sharp middle part, as well as minimal makeup that was flawless, yet allowed her natural beauty to radiate through. And while her makeup artist has yet to share her full wedding day beauty breakdown, Richie *did* film a TikTok GRWM to share some of her beauty essentials used throughout the weekend leading up to her big day. Bondi Belle Matte Bronzing Stick à la NUDESTIX made an appearance for that sun-drenched look, along with the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick for some coverage. She then used the Multi-Use Glow Stick in the shade Sculpting from Chanel for some added radiance, as well as a lined lip moment thanks to the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 2 (among a few other essentials).

For a finishing touch on the bride’s glamorous look, her elder sister (and Creative Director of House of Harlow 1960) — Nicole Richie, of course — designed bespoke diamond earrings for her star-studded wedding day.

Richie shares a special moment tossing her bouquet overhead on the same steps she descended with her father, arm-in-arm.

Richie has yet to share formal wedding portraits from their big day, but the newlywed Richie-Grainges celebrated their love with fireworks overlooking the French coast to cap off the night.