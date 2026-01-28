Though it’s merely a line, a stripe instantly takes a plain manicure into something more playful and experimental. On TikTok, a search for “striped nails” brings up thousands of colorful results, proving that even a simple design makes a big impact.

Whether due to their graphic appeal or ability to make your fingertips pop without feeling overdone, the trend has won the hearts of countless nail art aficionados. Creator @sofia_linaresss showed off a set of horizontal lines and joked that she had a “bad case of the stripes,” while @madysenclarke revealed a chic set of line-adorned French tips that sparked a flood of compliments in her comments section.

With a striped mani, a lot of appeal comes from the versatility. You can do horizontal stacks of multiple colors, vertical lines in just two hues, or an eclectic mix of both. To get the look at home, all you need is a super-thin liner brush, a few bottles of polish, and some patience. (It can be tough to get the lines straight on your first try.) Of course, a trip to the salon will guarantee a flawless finish.

The best part about this trend? Even though striped manis are bold and busy, they still seem to go with everything — adding a dose of levity to even the most neutral outfit. Ahead, 20 striped nail art ideas to save to your mood board.

1 Striped Stack Instagram/@thatglosssauce This playful set is an excuse to use every single polish in your collection. Pick five to eight colors and paint them horizontally across your fingertips.

2 Staggered Stripes Instagram/@brushedbyb_ Instead of covering your entire nail in fine lines, go for staggered stripes at varying distances. The mismatched effect adds even more visual interest.

3 Mixed Bag TikTok/nailskiezzbyclari For a more eclectic mani, paint stripes on just a few nails, leaving the rest as a maximalist canvas for swirls, circles, and auras.

4 Two Tones Instagram/@thehumbleroom_ On TikTok, everyone’s loving two-tone nails, like this French-style set with navy and baby blue stripes.

5 Mini Tips Instagram/@samrosenails To dip your fingertips into the trend, try a striped micro French mani. Minimalist but bold, the look pops thanks to its high-contrast color schemes.

6 Signature Stripes Instagram/@gelxbyjulie To really embrace the trend, ask for extra-thick stripes like these — the kind that catch eyes from across the room. For good measure, add a tiny rhinestone to each fingertip.

7 Polo Pinstripes Instagram/@atelier_anaiis This mismatched set feels both academic and preppy, like your favorite thrifted polo shirt.

8 Stripe Up Your Life TikTok/@desivanewijk Two-tone striped sets let you play with a range of color combinations. Think burgundy and pink, baby blue and navy, or yellow and dark green.

9 Sweet Stripes Instagram/@nailartbyqueenie Begin with a white nail polish base if you want your candy-colored lines to really stand out.

10 Loud Lines Instagram/@gelxbygrace You can go bold on your French manicure, too. Thicker lines will show off each color you choose.

11 Geometric Glam Instagram/@brushedbyb_ With its slightly off-kilter lines, this abstract design almost looks like an optical illusion — in the best way.

12 Funky Fingertips Instagram/@ameliasnailroom Pair a Skittles-style mani with the striped nail trend for an array of swoon-worthy colors to feast your eyes on.

13 Pretty Neutral Instagram/@ashlyn.beautestudios Neutral nail devotees can make the trend their own. Instead of vibrant hues, paint stripes in tan, white, and beige.

14 Low-Key Lines Instagram/@limestudio.ncl Another minimalist take? Opt for a few dainty stripes on each fingertip. It’s subtle, but undeniably cool.

15 Bold Bands Instagram/@thenailpit On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can go extra bold with chunky lines in constrasting shades.

16 Perfectly Imperfect Instagram/@kessernails If you’re attempting these at home, feel free to embrace a wiggly line. There’s something endearing about striped nails that aren’t 100% perfect.

17 One Sided Instagram/@beautybyaimee_ Another fun twist: stripes on just one hand. Pick a side for stripes, and keep the other neutral, bold, polka-dotted, or French.

18 Cool & Muted Instagram/@laety.nails While many striped manis are bright and bold, the lines look just as lovely in muted hues — as this earthy-toned set proves.

19 Mohair Sweater Instagram/@kimtheproduct The “mohair sweater” trend is another fun way to rock stripes. To mimic this set, blur your lines to create a fuzzy effect.