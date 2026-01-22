The ’90s grunge uniform included a few key pieces: Doc Martens, slip dresses, distressed jeans, and a striped mohair sweater — the latter of which served as a wintertime staple. Whether you’re following the decade’s revival or not, its emblematic knitwear is coming for your nails.

On TikTok, “mohair sweater nails” are going viral, with creators showing off striped tips with expertly blurred lines that evoke that amazing ’90s-era thrift store find that all your friends are jealous of. These fuzzy sweater-inspired designs feature a fabric-like texture that brings the cozy vibes to your fingertips, making them perfect for your winter nail art game.

Sweater nails have dominated cold weather mani mood boards before, of course — think argyle print and cable knit designs. But the mohair trend brings more color, nostalgia, and whimsy with its fluffy-looking stripes.

According to TikToker @the_shophousenails, you can recreate the look using an airbrush gun or by patting loose powered pigment onto a matte white nail bed. Tap on stripes of color one by one, blending the edges slightly into each other with a brush as you go, and then finish with a glossy top coat. Or you can leave it to the pros and hit up your fave nail tech.

Keep scrolling for 10 candy-colored mohair sweater nail designs that’ll inspire your next set.

1 Sweater Weather Instagram/@bangstyle With the mismatched stripes, blurred edges, and cozy-looking texture, this mani is the perfect example of the trend.

2 Bold & Bright TikTok/@sofarnailbar What makes mohair nails so fun is that you can play around with color. Start with a neutral base, then paint as many shades onto your tips as you like — the brighter, the better.

3 So Cozy Instagram/@rebeccapaintsnails Mohair looks great on long nails, since you have extra mileage to pat on multiple stripes — but you can still rock the trend as a short mani girly. Paint a few lines in the center of your nail and then blur them out for a woven effect.

4 Candy Stripes Instagram/@coconat.nails For a more neutral take, keep your stripes in the same color family, à la this pink set. Softly blur beige, peach, pink, and purple for a manicure that feels like a subtle nod to your ever-growing sweater collection.

5 Fuzzy Feelings Instagram/chaos.nails The mohair design even brings neutral hues into a more vibrant nail art territory. Case in point? This subtle earth-toned set.

6 Layered Lines Instagram/@kimtheproduct This trend feels most fun when you really lean into the mismatched energy of it all. Make each nail completely different and use all the colors you have in your polish collection for a design you won’t be able to stop staring at.

7 Blue & Brown Instagram/@tendrehands Pair a blue and brown color combo with geometric shapes, like these circles and half moon French tips, for an eclectic manicure that feels straight out of the ’60s.

8 Fuzzy Frenchies Instagram/@nailssbyshirel No surprise here: You can rock the mohair trend on French tips. This combo brings a traditional mani design into the maximalist realm — in the best way.

9 Rhinestone Realness Instagram/@clawsbychels You can always add bling for even more texture, whether it’s via jewels, gems, or rhinestones. This set, with its sparkly accents, looks like a winter wonderland.